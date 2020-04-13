Enteric Disease Testing Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2019-2025

Assessment of the Global Enteric Disease Testing Market

The recent study on the Enteric Disease Testing market is a comprehensive analysis of the various parameters that are likely to influence the growth of the Enteric Disease Testing market. The historical and current market trends are taken into consideration while predicting the future prospects of the Enteric Disease Testing market. Further, the study introspects the major trends that are likely to impact the growth of the Enteric Disease Testing market during the forecast period, 20XX-20XX.

The investors, stakeholders, emerging and established players can leverage the data included in the report to develop impactful growth strategies and improve their position in the current Enteric Disease Testing market landscape. The report provides a thorough assessment of the micro and macro-economic factors that are expected to impact the growth of the Enteric Disease Testing market.

The competitive assessment section provides insights related to the developments made by leading players in the Enteric Disease Testing market in terms of product development, mergers, collaborations, and more. The product portfolio of each company is evaluated along with its pricing structure and marketing strategies.

The regional assessment chapter of the report offers an in-depth understanding of the growth prospects of the Enteric Disease Testing market across different geographies such as:

The adoption pattern of the Enteric Disease Testing across various end-use industries is highlighted in the report and represented using informative graphs, figures, and tables. The different end-use industries studied in the report include:

Geographically, enteric disease testing market has been segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The market size and forecast for each of these regions has been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The report also provides with market size and forecast for major countries in the respective regions. A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining the market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also provides with market attractiveness analysis, porter’s five forces analysis, and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global enteric disease testing market.

The key findings section included in the report would assist existing market players in expanding their market shares, and new companies in establishing their presence in the global enteric disease testing market. The report also profiles key players operating in the enteric disease testing market which are Trinity Biotech plc, Biomerica, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Alere Inc., Biomerieux SA, Meridian Bioscience Inc., CorisBioconcept SPRL, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Cepheid Inc., DiaSorin and other prominent companies.

The global enteric disease testing market is segmented as follows:

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Disease Indication

Bacterial Enteric Disease C.difficile Infection Campylobacteriosis Cholera E.coli Infection H.pylori Infection Salmonellosis Shigellosis

Viral Enteric Disease Rotavirus Infection Norovirus Infection

Parasitic Enteric Disease Amebiasis Cryptosporidiosis Giardiasis



Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Testing Methods

Immunoassay Testing

Conventional Testing

Molecular Diagnostic Testing

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Physician Offices

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France Italy Spain U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia

Latin America (LATAM) Brazil Mexico Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



