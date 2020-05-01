Enterprise Application Market Global Analysis By 2025 | IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Epicor Software Corporation, Infor, Microsoft Corporation and Salesforce.com

A strategic approach with the help of a specific software used to assist highly complex problems of a large business organization is an enterprise software. These enterprise applications are designed to integrate with other enterprise applications and can be deployed over a variety of networks. Enterprise applications are highly complex, scalable, component-based, mission critical and distributed meeting strict requirements for security and management. Enterprise application end-users are moving towards adopting cloud-based models and hybrid deployment models instead of the traditional premise based deployments with a view to increase cost efficiencies.

Data transparency achieved with enterprise applications is resulting in high adoptions by the Government and Healthcare sectors driving high growths for this market, whereas reasons such as complex architectural model of enterprise applications act as deterrents to growth of this market. Availability of more economical integration services will bring more opportunities in the for enterprise application players in the market.

List of Companies

1. IBM Corporation

2. Oracle Corporation

3. Microsoft Corporation

4. SAP SE

5. Epicor Software Corporation

6. Infor

7. Salesforce.com

8. FIS

9. QAD Inc.

10. Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The “Global Enterprise Application Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Enterprise application industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global enterprise application market with detailed market segmentation by integration type, deployment model, product, end-user and geography. The global enterprise application market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global enterprise application market based on integration type, deployment model, product and end-user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Enterprise application market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 Enterprise Application Market Landscape

4 Enterprise Application Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 Enterprise Application Market Analysis- Global

6 Enterprise Application Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Deployment Model

7 Enterprise Application Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 –Type

8 Enterprise Application Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Organization Size

9 Enterprise Application Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Application

10 Enterprise Application Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

11 Industry Landscape

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Enterprise Application Market, Key Company Profiles

14 Appendix

