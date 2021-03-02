Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Expansion to be Persistent During 2019-2027

The global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

The business intelligence study of the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:

Each market player encompassed in the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

On the basis of age group, the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including

Key Segments Covered

By Traffic National Multi-country

By Tool Cloud API Messaging Platform Traditional and Managed Messaging Services



By Applications Pushed Content Services Interactive Services Promotional Campaigns Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Service Two-factor authentication One-time passwords Others (Inquiry And Search Related Services)

By Verticals Financial institutions and Banking Gaming Travel and Transport Retail Health and Hospitality Others



Key Regions/Countries Covered

North America US Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Western Europe Germany France K. Spain Italy

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) China India ASEAN Australia and New Zealand Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa GCC North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



Key Companies

Open Market Inc.

SAP Mobile Services

Syniverse Technologies Inc.

Twilio

Nexmo Co. Ltd.

CLX Networks AB

MBlox Inc.

Symsoft AB

