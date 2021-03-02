Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Expansion to be Persistent During 2019-2027
The global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
Key Segments Covered
- By Traffic
- National
- Multi-country
- By Tool
- Cloud API Messaging Platform
- Traditional and Managed Messaging Services
- By Applications
- Pushed Content Services
- Interactive Services
- Promotional Campaigns
- Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Service
- Two-factor authentication
- One-time passwords
- Others (Inquiry And Search Related Services)
- By Verticals
- Financial institutions and Banking
- Gaming
- Travel and Transport
- Retail
- Health and Hospitality
- Others
Key Regions/Countries Covered
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- France
- K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Australia and New Zealand
- Rest of APEJ
- Japan
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Key Companies
- Open Market Inc.
- SAP Mobile Services
- Syniverse Technologies Inc.
- Twilio
- Nexmo Co. Ltd.
- CLX Networks AB
- MBlox Inc.
- Symsoft AB
