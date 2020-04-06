Enterprise Cyber Security Market Increasing Prospects by 2026 with Top Key Players- Intel, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Akamai Technologies

Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market is accounted for $3.35 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $17.65 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing adoption of cloud-based services and an increase in the frequency and sophistication of cyber threats. However, the high cost of implementation is restraining the market growth.

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.

Based on the application, BFSI has emerged as a potent sector due to increased cybercrime activities. The BFSI sector is among the backbone of economies and its safety is a matter of high concern. The BFSI industry is an early adopter of cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions due to the highly sensitive financial data. It faces different challenges related to stringent regulatory and security requirements, providing superior service to customers, and others.

Some of the key players in global Enterprise Cyber Security market are Intel, Cisco Systems, Check Point Software Technologies, Akamai Technologies, IBM, 360 Enterprise Security, Huawei, Westone, Nsfocus, Asiainfo, Venustech, H3C, Topsec, Sangfor, DBAPPSecurity and Symantec Corporation.

Types Covered:

– Security Hardware

– Security Services

– Security Software

– Other Types

Applications Covered:

– Enterprise

– Government

– Financial

– Education

– Telecom and Manufacturing

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

– Healthcare

– Other Applications

