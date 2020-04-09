Enterprise Data Management Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement upto 2027 – IBM, Ataccama, Cloudera, Informatica, Mindtree, Oracle, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Talend, Teradata

Enterprise Data Management Industry Premium Report have an extensive study based on Major Players, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Future Trends, Market Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges, Competitive Landscape which will provide a comprehensive view of Enterprise Data Management Market.

The enterprise data management (EDM) is an enterprise that has the capability to integrate effectively, manage, disseminate, and create data for enterprise processes, applications, and entities requiring accurate and timely data delivery. The enterprise data management also addresses the perception of transmission of different datasets within processes and applications which depend on the consumption of data sets to complete business transactions or processes. The enterprise data management addresses circumstances where users within an enterprise self-sufficiently model, store, manage, and source data.

The necessity to effectively manage the hierarchical master data generated across departments, digitalization, and adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the enterprise data management market. Moreover, the growing necessity to ensure regulatory compliance that is driven by the new regulations such as Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) to drive the growth of the enterprise data management market.

The market payers from Enterprise Data Management market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Enterprise Data Management market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

IBM

Ataccama

Cloudera, Inc.

Informatica

Mindtree Ltd

Oracle

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc

Talend

Teradata

The “Global Enterprise Data Management Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Enterprise Data Management market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Enterprise Data Management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Enterprise Data Management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global enterprise data management market is segmented on the basis of component, industry vertical, deployment mode, organization size. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as software, services, professional services, consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is segmented as healthcare and life science, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), telecom and information technology (it), retail and consumer goods, media and entertainment, manufacturing, others. On the basis of deployment mode, the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented as small and medium-sized enterprises, large enterprises

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Enterprise Data Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Enterprise Data Management Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Enterprise Data Management market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Enterprise Data Management market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Enterprise Data Management Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Enterprise Data Management Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Enterprise Data Management Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Enterprise Data Management Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

