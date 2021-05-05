Enterprise Information Management Solutions Market Research Study for Forecast Period 2026

Report Synopsis

XploreMR offers an 8-year forecast for the global enterprise information management solutions market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a double-digit CAGR during forecast period. This study demonstrates the market dynamics and trends globally across seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Others of APAC, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa, which influence the current nature and future status of the enterprise information management solutions market over the forecast period.

This research report provides a detailed analysis of the enterprise information management solutions market and offers insights about the various factors driving the popularity of enterprise information management solutions as well as their advantages. The report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, challenges, trends, and the market structure of the enterprise information management solutions market. The market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the enterprise information management solutions market based on solutions, deployment, enterprise type, industry, and different regions globally.

The enterprise information management solutions market is expected to witness significant value growth during the forecast period owing to rapid digitalization in the workspace and increase in the number of cloud computing solutions and services.

The report starts with an overview of the enterprise information management solutions market in terms of value. In addition, this section includes an analysis of key trends, drivers, and challenges from the supply, demand, and economy side, which are influencing the enterprise information management solutions market.

The enterprise information management solutions market is classified on the basis of solutions, deployment, enterprise type, industry, and region. By solutions, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into content management, data integration, data quality, Enterprise Architecture (EA) & Metadata Management (MM), information governance, and master data management. By deployment, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into on premise and cloud. On the basis of enterprise size, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry, the enterprise information management solutions market is subsegmented into BFSI, IT & ITES, telecommunication, media, retail & wholesale, utility, manufacturing, education, government, and others.

A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for the enterprise information management solutions market across different regions. This section provides a detailed analysis that covers key trends.

The next section contains a detailed analysis of the enterprise information management solutions market across various countries in the region. It provides a market outlook for 2018–2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the enterprise information management solutions market, which includes latest technological developments as well as offerings in the market. This study discusses key trends within countries contributing to growth of the enterprise information management solutions market, as well as analyses the degrees at which drivers are influencing this market in each region. Key regions and countries assessed in this report include North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, & the Rest of Latin America), Europe (UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Russia, & rest of Europe), SEA (India, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Oceania, and rest of SEA & APAC), China, Japan, and MEA (GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, Northern Africa, & rest of MEA). This report evaluates the present scenario and the growth prospects of the enterprise information management solutions market across various regions globally for the period 2018 –2026. We have considered 2017 as the base year and provided data for the remaining 12 months.

To offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the enterprise information management solutions market will grow in the future. Given the characteristics of the market, we have triangulated the outcome of different types of analysis based on the technology trends.

As previously highlighted, the global enterprise information management solutions market is split into a number of segments. All segments in terms of solutions, deployment, enterprise type, industry, and different regions are analyzed in terms of basis points to understand the relative contributions of individual segments to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for the identification of various key trends in the global enterprise information management solutions market.

In addition, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the enterprise information management solutions market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global enterprise information management solutions market.

In the final section of the report, we have included a competitive landscape to provide clients a dashboard view based on the categories of providers in the value chain, their presence in the enterprise information management solutions market, and key differentiators. This section is primarily designed to provide clients an objective and detailed comparative assessment of key providers specific to a market segment in the enterprise information management solutions supply chain and the potential players for the same. Report audiences can gain segment-specific vendor insights to identify and evaluate key competitors based on the in-depth assessment of capabilities and success in the marketplace. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the enterprise information management solutions market. Some of the market participants in the global enterprise information management solutions market report include Microsoft Corporation; Oracle Corporation; SAP SE; Hewlett Packard Enterprises; IBM Corporation; Adobe Systems, Inc.; OpenText Corporation; Dell EMC; Techwave Consulting, Inc.; Deltek, Inc.; Hyland Software, Inc.; Enterprise Information Management, Inc.; and Alfresco Software, Inc.

Key Segments

By Solutions Content Management Data Integration Data Quality EA & MM Information Governance Master Data Management

By Deployment On-Premise Cloud

By Enterprise Type Large Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprise

By Industry BFSI IT & ITES Telecommunication Media Retail & Wholesale Utility Manufacturing Education Government Others

Key Regions North America U.S. Canada Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Russia Western Europe SEA & Others of APAC India Indonesia Philippines Thailand Malaysia Oceania Rest of SEA & APAC China Japan MEA GCC Countries Turkey South Africa North Africa Rest of MEA

Key Companies Microsoft Corporation Oracle Corporation SAP SE Hewlett Packard Enterprises IBM Corporation Adobe Systems, Inc. OpenText Corporation Dell EMC Techwave Consulting, Inc. Deltek, Inc. Hyland Software, Inc.

