Enterprise IP Management Software Market to register high revenue growth at 16.9% CAGR during 2017-2025

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Enterprise IP Management Software market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective China in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 19.07% during the forecast period

Implementation services segment accounted for the highest market share in 2016, capturing more than 50% of the market

Trademark IP Management Software market is foreseen to create lucrative business opportunities in enterprise IP management service market during the forecast period

Majority of the successful organizations in IT industry are becoming more and more aware regarding the significance of innovation in business. For instance, Apple, Inc. is good example to explain how optimal innovation management facilitate in improvisation of products and scale up one’s business. A better innovation management in these IT and Law firms requires a robust IP management system. Majority of IT companies like IBM, Cisco, HCL, Oracle and many more highly rely upon their intellectual properties in order to create their brand values.

The enterprise IP management software market in China is expected to grow at a CAGR of 19.07% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The Chinese government revamped its IPR and set several guidelines for a stronger economic scenario. These guidelines involves implications for increasing the magnitude as well as to reinforce the system of IPR protection in the country. Also, the country is entering into several multilateral and bilateral collaboration with an aim to promote cross-border innovation and business. For instance, China and UK signed an agreement on exploring cooperation in the protection of IPR to safeguard bilateral trade growth.

Leading Key Players:

1. Anaqua

2. IPfolio

3. WebTMS

4. Cardinal IP

5. Patrix AB

6. FlexTrac

7. Lecorpio

8. CPA Global

9. Inteum

10. Gridlogics

Enterprise IP Management Software Market report provides an in-depth insight of Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis. The research report focuses on the leading competitors of the Commercial Shipbuilding Market and provides information such as the company overview, product portfolio, key developments, price, cost, value, volume, revenue, capacity, production, and contact information.

