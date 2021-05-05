Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market 2020 Industry Size, Global Share, Key Insights, Company Profiles, Types, End Users and Growth Predictions till 2023

Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Market report outlines the evolution of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) industry by type and applications and identifies and assesses the best performing vendors in the market to 2023.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends within the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of every major segment over the forecast period.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points within the industry’s value chain.

Enterprise manufacturing intelligence (EMI) is defined as a software that brings an organization’s real-time manufacturing-related data together and performs functions such as aggregating, contextualizing, analyzing, visualizing, and propagating the data to form a visual summary.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• ABB

• Aegis Limited

• Oracle

• Parsec Automation

• SAP

• Rockwell Automation

• Invensys (Schneider Electric)

• Apriso

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Discrete Type

• Process Manufacturing Type

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Chemical

• Energy & Power

• Food & Beverages

• Oil & Gas

• Pharmaceutical

• Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market.

Chapter 1: Describe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI), with sales, revenue, and price, in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Enterprise Manufacturing Intelligence (EMI) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.About Us

