Environmental Consulting Services Market to Record Significant Incremental Dollar Opportunity Through 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “Land Mobile Radio Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global land mobile radio market is expected to reach US$ 16,226.1 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period 2017-2025.

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of more than half of the total market share, followed by Europe.

The Land Mobile Radio market has experienced high growth and adoption rate in the last few years and is also expected to experience a significant growth and adoption rate in years to come. One of the major reason for the high adoption of Land Mobile Radios is the needs of users and regulatory bodies encouraging the move towards digital mobile technology from analog.

Land Mobile Radio Market : Company Profiles

Harris Corporation

Motorola Solutions, Inc

Simoco Telecommunications Ltd.

RELM Wireless Corporation (BK Technologies)

Hytera Communications Corporation Limited

Tait Communications Ltd.

Thales Group

Icom Inc

JVC Kenwood Corporation

Cartel Communication Systems Inc

This move in technology aids in the improvement of spectral efficiency and take advantage of both voice and data. Clear, reliable communication across the service area, customized and cost-effective communications with integrated data communications are some of the major drivers bolstering the market for land mobile radios.

The global land mobile radio market is segmented based on technology, i.e. analog and digital. The digital segment is expected to hold the prominent market share during the forecast period. Digital mobile radios provide a low-complexity digital standard to replace the analog radio. Whereas, digital radios operate in digital mode using binary numbers to transmit voice digitally.

This helps to transmit a much clearer. Furthermore, these digital radios can distinguish background noises and choose not to transmit it. Digital radios have various technologies of operation; they are namely DMR, TETRA, P25 and others (NXDN, dPMR, and MPT1327).

