ENVIRONMENTAL TESTING MARKET: 2019 INSIGHTS, STATUS, LATEST AMENDMENTS AND OUTLOOK-2025

Environmental Testing Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Environmental Testing Market

Global environmental testing market is registering a Substantial CAGR of 7.57% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing levels of pollution around the world and cost- and time-effective personalized testing services.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Environmental Testing Market are Environmental Testing Solutions, Inc., Environmental Odour Consulting., Molecular Testing Labs., Bluephage SL, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., Emitech, Paragon Testing Services LTD., ULTRA Testing LLC, ACMENV.COM, JEOL Ltd., Merck KGaA, Bruker, WATERS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher., Endress+Hauser Management AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Eurofins Scientific, PerkinElmer Inc. Intertek Group plc, among others.

This report studies Global Environmental Testing Market in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Environmental Testing Market

Environmental testing includes testing an item to the boundaries of any feasible setting for use and transport. Environmental testing is sometimes considered a DVT subgroup, and with many components, the environment is diverse and complex enough to have been considered separately for the two operations. Environmental testing involves the assessment of specific area that do not meet their environmental demands and the development of mitigation methods.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of pollution around the world is driving the growth of the market

Cost- and time-effective personalized testing services is propelling the growth of the market

Government and regulatory bodies participate actively in monitoring climatic conditions is contributing to the growth of the market

Environmental testing services privatization is boosting the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High expenditure in accurate and sensitive analysis is hampering the growth of the market,

The use for the new calibration requirements is unjustified and thus scientifically unjustifiable without appropriate sampling and verification is restricting the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Agilent Technologies Inc. has launched a new logistics hub in Shanghai to allow better shipment of research facilities in China like components, supplies, and consumer goods. Shanghai’s 20,000 square-foot storage facility was the first of five forward storage locations to be set up to increase consumer shipment across the country. The latest Shanghai centre will allow the clients of the company to document the timely shipment of business components and supplies and is a model for their potential development.

In August 2016, Shimadzu Corporation, through its Brazilian marketing subsidiary SBL, purchased a local distributor from SINC. Shimadzu has spent $12 million in SBL not just to buy SINC, as well as to relocate its office to Barueri, Sao Paulo State. This would result in building a new laboratory to provide efficiency assessments and create techniques for analysing and expanding a customer learning centres. These changes are intended to enhance the revenues and the number of customers.

Competitive Analysis:

Global environmental testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global environmental testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

