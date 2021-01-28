Enzyme Replacement Therapy Revenue Growth Predicted by 2019-2028

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Enzyme Replacement Therapy is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Enzyme Replacement Therapy market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Enzyme Replacement Therapy market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Enzyme Replacement Therapy Market:

Market Segmentation by Therapeutic Condition

Based on therapeutic condition, global ERT market has been segmented into fabry disease, gaucher disease, mucopolysaccharidosis, Pompe disease, lysosomal acid lipase deficiency, and others. Among these, the lysosomal acid lipase deficiency segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period. The mucopolysaccharidosis segment is expected to register a market share of 24.0% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Route of Administration

Route of administration of ERT covered in this report includes oral and injectable. The injectable segment held the highest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period owing to increase in the demand for injectable ERT drugs. In addition, this segment is expected to register a market share of 86.6% in 2028.

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Distribution channels of ERT covered in this report include hospital pharmacies, specialty treatment pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. The specialty treatment pharmacies segment held the largest market share and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The hospital pharmacies segment is also anticipated to occupy a significant market share over the forecast period.

Key Regions

Geographically, the global ERT market has been segmented into eight major regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan (APEJ), China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In terms of revenue, North America has been estimated to account for the highest share of the global ERT market with approximately 25%-30% by the end of 2017. On the other hand, revenue from the market in Western Europe is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

