Epilators Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast 2020-2025

Epilators Market- Restraints

One of the major factors which is restraining the growth of epilator market is, it is painful process. After removing hair through epilators, many users can experience skin bumps and redness. Epilators do not remove dead or tanning skin. Many times bruising, swelling and sore skin can be experienced after using epilators to remove hair. Facial hair removal through epilator can be painful experience due to sensitiveness of skin. These factors are acting as restraints for epilators market.

Epilators Market- Regional Overview

Epilators are used in a large scale in developed regions such as North America and Europe. On the other hand consumers in developing regions such as Asia-Pacific and MEA still prefer traditional way of hair removal such as waxing or razor. Lack of awareness and unaffordability are two factors which can be limiting epilator’s growth in developing regions.

Epilators Market- Key Players

Phillips, Panasonic, Braun, and Emjoi are the top four companies functioning in epilators market. These companies provide different types of epilators with number of tweezers according to consumer’s need.

