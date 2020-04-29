Epinephrine Market Revenue to Witness Steady Growth Through 2027

“The global epinephrine market is expected to reach US$ 4,207.88 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,247.87 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.3% from 2020-2027.”

The report provides trends prevailing in the global epinephrine market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The increasing anaphylaxis cases and introduction of generic version of epinephrine are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, the lack of availability of epinephrine auto injectors and their low-cost alternatives are likely to restraint the growth of the market.

Increasing Number of Anaphylaxis Cases

Anaphylaxis is a severe, life‑threatening allergic reaction characterized by symptoms such as skin redness and itching, swallowing and breathing difficulties, wheezing, rapid breathing rate (tachypnoea), accelerated heart rate (tachycardia), and falling blood pressure. It may involve multiple systems of human body. Anaphylaxis is caused by exposure to an allergen (foods, insect stings, or medicines) that is recognized as a non-self by a human body.

The incidence of anaphylaxis is increasing worldwide; according to the NICE, the UK registers an estimated death count of 20 due to anaphylaxis, every year. Moreover, as per the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology data, ~150 million Europeans suffer from chronic allergic diseases, every year. Anaphylaxis is a generalized allergic reaction; thus the rising incidence of allergies is also leading to the surge in the number of anaphylaxis cases. A large population suffers from various allergies worldwide. For example, as per Allergy Facts by the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, more than 50 million Americans experience different types of allergies every year. Moreover, it also lists allergies as the sixth-leading cause of chronic illness in the US and the most common health issues in children. In 2015, 8.2% of adults and 8.4% of children were diagnosed with hay fever. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, in the last few years, hospital visits have also increased due to food allergic reaction.

According to Food Allergy Research & Education, ~32 million Americans are living with life-threatening food allergies, and there are 200,000 visits to the emergency room every year due to food allergies. Allergies put an economic burden on healthcare systems in many countries; for example, according to Allergy Facts, the annual cost of managing the cases of allergies is more than USD 18 billion in the US. Anaphylaxis requires immediate medical treatment, and it can turn lethal if not treated properly. Approximately 90 to100 Americans die every year due to anaphylaxis caused by insect stings.

Increasing Demand for Auto-injectors

During recent years, the demand for the auto-injectors have increased due to the advantages offered by the device. It helps in faster administration and helps in reducing allergic reactions quickly. Based on the application, anaphylaxis is the larger contributor for the growth of epinephrine market. And the market for epinephrine is growing due to wide on-line distribution of the product. The on-line distribution helps people to buy product and keep it in stock, and assist them to be prepared for an allergic reaction anywhere at any time.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is epinephrine?

Epinephrine is a medication used along with emergency medical treatment services for the allergic reactions caused by insect bites or stings, foods, drugs, and latex, among others. It works by relaxing the muscles in the airways and tightening the blood vessels. The injection is available as a prefilled automatic injection device that contains the solution and in vials to inject subcutaneously and others. The injection is generally injected as required at the first sign of a severe allergic reaction

What are the driving factors for the epinephrine market across the globe?

The key factor that are responsible for the growth of market include increasing anaphylaxis cases and introduction of generic version of epinephrine. However, lack of availability of epinephrine auto injectors and their low-cost alternatives is likely to have a negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

What is the average cost of epinephrine?

The average cost of an epinephrine auto-injector is approximately US$130 – US$150. It is an emergency medicine used to treat severe allergic reactions. The drug is available in both innovative and generic brand. Thus, the cost of the drug may vary accordingly.

