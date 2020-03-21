Epoxy Resin Market Outlook 2020: Business overview, Industry insights, Upcoming Trends, Top Company Analysis and Forecast by 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Epoxy Resin Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Epoxy Resin market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1590955/global-epoxy-resin-market

The competitive landscape of the global Epoxy Resin market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Epoxy Resin market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Epoxy Resin Market Research Report: Olin Corporation, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Hexion Inc., Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corporation, Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., Aditya Birla Chemicals, 3M Company, BASF SE, Sinopec Corporation, Dow Coating Materials, Solvay, Henkel, Nona composites, Polyset Co Inc

Global Epoxy Resin Market by Type: Liquid, Solid, Solution

Global Epoxy Resin Market by Application: Paints & Coatings, Composites, Adhesives & Sealants, Others

The Epoxy Resin market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Epoxy Resin market. In this chapter of the Epoxy Resin report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Epoxy Resin report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Epoxy Resin market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Epoxy Resin market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Epoxy Resin market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Epoxy Resin market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Epoxy Resin market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Epoxy Resin market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1590955/global-epoxy-resin-market

Table of Contents

1 Epoxy Resin Market Overview

1.1 Epoxy Resin Product Overview

1.2 Epoxy Resin Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid

1.2.2 Solid

1.2.3 Solution

1.3 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Epoxy Resin Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Epoxy Resin Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Epoxy Resin Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Epoxy Resin Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Epoxy Resin Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Epoxy Resin Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Epoxy Resin as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Epoxy Resin Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Epoxy Resin Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Epoxy Resin Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Epoxy Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Epoxy Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Epoxy Resin by Application

4.1 Epoxy Resin Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints & Coatings

4.1.2 Composites

4.1.3 Adhesives & Sealants

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Epoxy Resin Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Epoxy Resin Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Epoxy Resin Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Epoxy Resin Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Epoxy Resin by Application

4.5.2 Europe Epoxy Resin by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Epoxy Resin by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin by Application

5 North America Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Epoxy Resin Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Epoxy Resin Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Epoxy Resin Business

10.1 Olin Corporation

10.1.1 Olin Corporation Corporation Information

10.1.2 Olin Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Olin Corporation Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.1.5 Olin Corporation Recent Development

10.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

10.2.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Recent Development

10.3 Hexion Inc.

10.3.1 Hexion Inc. Corporation Information

10.3.2 Hexion Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Hexion Inc. Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.3.5 Hexion Inc. Recent Development

10.4 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd.

10.4.1 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.4.5 Kukdo Chemical Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.5 Huntsman Corporation

10.5.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Huntsman Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Huntsman Corporation Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.5.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

10.6 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd.

10.6.1 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.6.5 Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd. Recent Development

10.7 Aditya Birla Chemicals

10.7.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.7.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Development

10.8 3M Company

10.8.1 3M Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 3M Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 3M Company Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 3M Company Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.8.5 3M Company Recent Development

10.9 BASF SE

10.9.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.9.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 BASF SE Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.9.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.10 Sinopec Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Epoxy Resin Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Sinopec Corporation Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Sinopec Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Dow Coating Materials

10.11.1 Dow Coating Materials Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dow Coating Materials Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Dow Coating Materials Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Dow Coating Materials Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.11.5 Dow Coating Materials Recent Development

10.12 Solvay

10.12.1 Solvay Corporation Information

10.12.2 Solvay Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Solvay Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Solvay Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.12.5 Solvay Recent Development

10.13 Henkel

10.13.1 Henkel Corporation Information

10.13.2 Henkel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Henkel Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Henkel Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.13.5 Henkel Recent Development

10.14 Nona composites

10.14.1 Nona composites Corporation Information

10.14.2 Nona composites Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Nona composites Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Nona composites Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.14.5 Nona composites Recent Development

10.15 Polyset Co Inc

10.15.1 Polyset Co Inc Corporation Information

10.15.2 Polyset Co Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Polyset Co Inc Epoxy Resin Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Polyset Co Inc Epoxy Resin Products Offered

10.15.5 Polyset Co Inc Recent Development

11 Epoxy Resin Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Epoxy Resin Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Epoxy Resin Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch established as a research firm in 2007 and have since grown into a trusted brand amongst many industries. Over the years, we have consistently worked toward delivering high-quality customized solutions for wide range of clients ranging from ICT to healthcare industries. With over 50,000 satisfied clients, spread over 80 countries, we have sincerely strived to deliver the best analytics through exhaustive research methodologies.