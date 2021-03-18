Europe Air Cargo Market Opportunity Assessment to Reveal Lucrative Growth Prospects for Players Upto 2027

“Air cargo market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 24.68 Bn in 2018 to US$ 36.15 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 4.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.” The factors such as growth of e-commerce sector in Europe and increased focus on adoption of temperature-sensitive product is expected to bolster the air cargo market. Moreover, the rapid growth of consumer electronics industry is anticipated to boost air cargo market growth in the forecast period. Air cargo is a significant component of the e-commerce ecosystem in order to manage the transportation of goods globally. In contrast with the retail store, the e-commerce business is accountable for ensuring timely delivery and if the goods or products are returned then the company has to manage all the operations in reverse logistics.

In the e-commerce business, air cargo service providers deliver flexibility & scalability, upgraded technology, and efficiency & specialization. Moreover, the services provided by air cargo firms to e-commerce business are data management, real-time tracking, safe transportation, reduced time, and others. There are numerous benefits related to e-commerce and it can get fulfilled if the company deliver to its customer on time. The air cargo plays a key role in the e-commerce ecosystem. With the increasing number of online customers and increasing cross border sales, the demand for air cargo is expected to surge during the forecast period.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005040/

Companies Mentioned • ANA Cargo Inc. (ANA Group) • Lufthansa Cargo AG • United Parcel Service of America, Inc. • Etihad Cargo • FeDex Corportion • Cargolux Airlines International S.A. • DHL International GmbH • Emirates SkyCargo • Cathay Pacific Cargo • Zela Aviation The Air Charter Company

The Pharmaceutical & Healthcare end-user segment is the leading end-user with highest CAGR in Europe air cargo market. Air cargo supply chain stakeholders are adopting and embracing industry standards and quality measures as demand for predictable logistics supply chain is growing due to the increasing complexity of pharmaceutical products and a greater focus on patient safety. Low-cost sensors for monitoring cargo shipments is expected to create new possibilities in improving information flow across the supply chain. Industry and technology providers are working together on certification processes and data usage. Regulations and standards, such as EU GDP and IATA CEIV Pharma, are expected to fuel the air cargo market in the pharmaceutical sector.

Rest of Europe is anticipated to lead the air cargo market across the Europe region through the forecast period. The Rest of Europe consists of Russia, Belgium, Netherlands and other developing countries of Europe. With the increasing number of airports and trade activities, the Rest of Europe is expected to witness high Y-o-Y growth during the forecast period. With the stabilized Russian economy and growing air cargo market, Russian cargo operators are expanding its operations in Russia. Vendors are establishing a strong network between the U.S., Germany, and other countries. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of the China in the EUROPE air cargo market in the forecast period:

EUROPE AIR CARGO MARKET SEGMENTATION

-By Type

– Air Mail

– Air Freight

-By Service

– Express

– Regular

-By End-User

– Retail

– Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

– Food & Beverage

– Consumer Electronics

– Automotive

– Others

-By Country

– France

– Germany

– Italy

– Spain

– UK

– Rest of Europe

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005040/

Reasons to Buy: