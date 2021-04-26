Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market Structure Analysis for the Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“Europe’s aircraft landing gear market is expected to grow from US$ 3.42 Bn in 2018 to US$ 5.88 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 6.4% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

The inclining curve of air travel is continuously climbing across geographies, which is leading to the increased production of aircraft from manufacturers such as Airbus and Boeing. The commercial airplanes are anticipated to maintain continuous growth over the coming years, regardless of various challenges faced by commercial airlines such as uncertain fuel prices and other regulatory changes in multiple countries. In addition to this, the increasing investments in defense equipment across countries due to unpredictable geopolitical tensions are expected to drive the demand for military aircraft during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027. All these factors and trends are anticipated to fuel the demand for aircraft landing gear and offer future growth opportunities for market players operating in the aircraft landing gear market. The landing gear is one of the crucial subsystems of an aircraft that supports the entire weight of a plane during landing, take-off, and other ground operations. The type and design of a landing gear system depend on the aircraft type and its potential use. A typical landing gear system consists of various components such as brakes, controls, shock absorbers, retraction systems, and warning devices, among many others.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request for a Sample [email protected] https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007405/

Companies Mentioned AAR Corp.

Circor International, Inc.

Collins Aerospace

GKN Aerospace Services Limited

Héroux-Devtek Inc.

Liebherr Group

Magellan Aerospace Corporation

Safran S.A.

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Triumph Group Inc.

Currently, France is dominating the aircraft landing gear market in terms of installation, which in turn boosts the demand for aircraft landing gear market. The aerospace manufacturing sector of France is one of the most important sectors for the economy of the country, which is the world’s sixth-largest economy. The aerospace sector generated revenues amounting to US$ 55.10 Bn in 2018, backed by the presence of some of the world’s largest airplane manufacturers. Airbus, Dassault Aviation, ATR, and Daher are the largest aerospace manufacturers present in the France market.

The Safran Group, which is one of the leading manufacturers and providers of aircraft landing gear systems, has bagged several contracts with the Airbus Group. Liebherr Group is another major manufacturer of landing gear systems having a noteworthy presence in France. The defense expenditure of the country amounted to US$ 63.8 Bn in 2018, out of which close to 50% of the budget share was allocated for equipment manufacturing. France is the second-largest exporter of aerospace equipment globally after the US. All these factors put together bring ample opportunities for aircraft landing gear in the region. The figure is given below highlights the revenue share of Rest of Europe in the Europe aircraft landing gear market in the forecast period:

EUROPE AIRCRAFT LANDING GEAR MARKET – SEGMENTATION

-Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Type

• Main

• Nose

-Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Aircraft Type

• Airplanes

• Helicopters

-Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by End-User

• Commercial

• Armed Forces

-Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Gear Arrangement

• Tricycle

• Tandem

• Tail Wheel

-Europe Aircraft Landing Gear Market by Country

• Germany

• France

• UK

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy Now @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007405/

Reasons to Buy: