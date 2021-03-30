Europe Ceramic Balls Market Growth, SWOT Analysis and Segments from 2020-2027: Axens, CoorsTek, Inc., Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd, Global Precision Ball & Roller

The Europe ceramic balls market accounted to US$ 129.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 280.7 Mn by 2027. The growing preference for ceramic balls over steel balls coupled rising demand for ceramic balls from the European automotive industry are the factors boosting the growth of ceramic balls market in Europe. However, the high cost associated with the manufacturing is projected to hamper the ceramic balls market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, surged demand for ceramic balls in the medical applications and well-established market in Germany and France are expected to deliver substantial growth opportunities to the ceramic balls market players in the coming future.

To get sample Copy of the report, along with the TOC, Statistics, and Tables please visit @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006275/

The Europe ceramic balls market is bifurcated on the basis of application into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. The automotive segment dominated the ceramic balls market in Europe. Moreover, the aerospace segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The highest growth of the aerospace segment is attributed to the rising demand for low weight aerospace components. Ceramic balls are generally lighter than metals, and this low mass makes them highly appealing to the aerospace industry. The most important properties of ceramic balls include high-temperature resistance, high energy of ablation, resistance to corrosion, electrical insulation, chemical stability, wear resistance, and ability to withstand vibration which further propels the growth of the ceramic ball market in the aerospace industry.

Developed automotive industry in Europe boosts the demand for ceramic balls for bearings and valves. Ball bearings are widely used in numerous applications ranging from aerospace, automotive, machinery & equipment, chemical industry, pharmaceutical, medical technology, and biotechnology including many others. In aerospace applications, ceramic balls are used in breaking assemblies as they can withstand high pressure and temperature; also, weight is a significant factor in an aircraft application. Ceramic balls and bearings are also chosen in wind turbine applications to generate electricity owing to their abrasion resistance, insulating properties, and high strength. Ceramic balls offer exceptional abrasion resistance, corrosion resistance, and resistance to high temperatures. Different ceramic materials are used for all applications, and they do not require lubrication is several applications. Hybrid ceramic bearings are the most commonly used ceramic ball bearing in which inner cage, outer race, and cage are made up of steel, whereas the balls are formulated using ceramic.

Inquire for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00006275/

These are highly adopted in automotive applications owing to its lighter weight, rigidity, and corrosion resistance. In automobiles, ceramic bearings attain a faster speed with minimum energy owing to its increased stiffness, durability, reduced rolling resistance, and reduced weight. Ceramic automotive bearings are commonly used with airbags, seat slides & seating tracks, constant velocity joints, seatbelt locking mechanism, double offset joints, spindle bearings, and tripod joints including many other systems.

Owing to the lightweight advantage of the ceramic parts, these are extensively used in large quantities in an average car. The automobile manufacturers Germany are experiencing significant demand for vehicles owing to increase in urbanization. Higher disposable income and increasing purchasing power among the population in developing countries such as Germany, France, and Itlay are significantly driving the automobile industry in Europe. High pressure on automobile manufacturers to deliver a large number of vehicles to meet consumer demand is catalyzing the production statistics of vehicle manufacturing which further provides a huge developing potential for the ceramic balls market players.

Some of the players present in Europe ceramic balls market are Axens, CoorsTek, Inc., Devson Catalyst Pvt. Ltd, Global Precision Ball & Roller, IIndustrie Bitossi, Industrial Tectonics Inc., MetalBall, Preciball SA, Topack Ceramics Pvt. Ltd, and Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd.., among others.

The overall Europe ceramic balls market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Ceramic Balls market. Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the ceramic balls market.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006275/

The Europe ceramic balls market by application has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, chemical, and others. The automotive market segment dominated the Europe ceramic balls market. This sector accounts for almost 4% of the total European GDP. Europe is among the world’s largest producer of motor vehicles. Taking into consideration the developing potential of the automotive industry and maintain its global technological leadership, the government in European Commissions provide funds for research and development. Therefore, the constant growth in the automotive industry promotes the demand for ceramic balls. Moreover, the demand for ceramic balls in the aerospace industry is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the forecast period.

EUROPE CERAMIC BALLS MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Material

• Zirconia

• Silicon

• Alumina

• Others

By Function

• Active

• Inert

By Application

• Aerospace

• Automotive

• Chemical

• Others

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]