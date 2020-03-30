Europe Clear Aligners Market Expected to Reach US$ 2,359.44 Mn in 2027- Align, Dentsply Sirona, Danaher, Institut Straumann, 3M, Henry Schein, TP Orthodontics, DynaFlex, Great Lakes Dental, SCHEU DENTAL

The Europe Clear Aligners market is expected to reach US$ 2,359.44 Mn in 2027 from US$ 585.56 Mn in 2018. The Clear Aligners market is anticipated to grow at a growth rate of 17.2% from 2019-2027.

The growth of the clear aligners market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to factors like technological advancements in clear aligners and collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in clear aligners market players. On the other hand, the dental tourism industry in European countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the European clear aligners market in the coming years.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00025174

Dental tourism in Europe is growing by 15% annually. People from developed nations like USA travel to Europe for affordable treatment prices, advanced dental equipments, well-qualified and experienced dental specialists and vacations combined with dental treatment. The most common country visited for dental problems is Hungary. Dental patients from USA, UK, Switzerland, Sweden, Germany and other countries travel to Hungary to save their dental treatment cost by 70%. In addition, Budapest, the capital of Hungary, has historical attractions such as Old Town, castles, museums, monuments which patients can visit. The MDental Clinic in Budapest offers treatments 40-50% lower than US clinics.

Furthermore, patients from Germany, Sweden, Belgium, and Switzerland travel to Poland for their high quality and cost effective dental procedures. In addition, patients can reduce their teeth treatment cost by 70% in Poland.

Europe Clear Aligners market is segmented by type distribution channel, age. Based on the type, the clear aligners market is categorized as polyurethane plastic, polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG), and poly-vinyl chloride (PVC). On the basis of distribution channel, the market is categorized as direct sales, laboratories, and others. By age the market is segmented into adult, and teenager.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for Clear Aligners market included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), National Health Service (NHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Association Dentaire Fran?aise (ADF) and General Dental Council (GDC), among others.

Purchase Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00025174

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.