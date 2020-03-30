Europe Cochlear Implants Market 2020-2027 : Market Segments, Dynamics, Size, Supply & Demand, Current Trends and Forecast

The growth of the cochlear implants market during the forecast period is primarily attributed to factors like technological advancements in cochlear implants and collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions in cochlear implants market players. On the other hand, the growing medical device industry in European countries is expected to have a positive effect on the growth of the European cochlear implants market in the coming years.

Both children, as well as adults in the United Kingdom who are eligible for cochlear implantation, receive cochlear implants under the National Health Service (NHS). Evaluating the demands for cochlear implant (CI) services is very important for both clinicians and commissioners in order to estimate clinical needs and funding requirements. The new NHS eligibility criteria for cochlear implants ensure that these devices are available to those individuals who require them the most.

Furthermore, the Action on Hearing Loss organization in England is funding research to advance the technology for cochlear implants and to ensure that more people benefit from them. The research aims to demonstrate the benefits offered by the cochlear implants, deploying methods to determine whether an individual is eligible for an implant, Studies to understand how cochlear implant users hear speech, and developing advanced tools, such as training programs, in order to support people learn and interpret the sounds they hear through the implant.

Thus the increasing funds and awareness in Europe are likely to boost the cochlear implants market and are anticipated to provide significant growth opportunities to the players operating in the market during the forecast period.

The above-mentioned factors are expected to offer broad growth opportunities in the healthcare industry, and this is expected to cause the demand for cochlear implants.

Europe cochlear implants market is segmented by type of fitting and end-user. Based on the type of fitting, the cochlear implant market is categorized as unilateral implantation and bilateral implantation. On the basis of the end-user, the market is categorized as adults and pediatrics.

EUROPE COCHLEAR IMPLANTS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type Of Fitting

Unilateral Cochlear Implantation

Bilateral Cochlear Implantation

By End User

Adults

Pediatrics

By Country

France

Germany

U.K.

Spain

Italy

