Europe Colorectal Cancer Market Expected to Reach US$ 5,573.2 Mn in 2027 – Epigenomics, Novigenix, Clinical Genomics , EDP Biotech, Volitionrx, Abbott, Amgen , F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Europe, the colorectal cancer market, is anticipated to reach US$ 5,573.2 Mn in 2027 from US$ 4,241.2 Mn in 2019. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020-2027.

The colorectal cancer market is growing primarily due to the increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, and benefits offered by generic drugs that are boosting the market over the years. Restraining factors, such as pricing pressure on drug manufacturers, are likely to damage the growth of the market in the coming years. On the other hand, rising healthcare expenditure in Europe is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Europe colorectal cancer market in the coming years.

Colorectal cancer is also known as colon cancer, bowel cancer, or rectal cancer. This type of cancer is the second leading cause of death in women and third in men. Colorectal cancer may be benign, or non-cancerous, or malignant. The symptoms shown by the patients who have colon cancer include changes in bowel habits, diarrhea or constipation, blood in stools that make it look black. Colorectal cancer can be treated with chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery.

Colorectal cancer is one of the commonly found and lethal cancers which is developed in an individual with the combined influence of genetic and environmental factors. Additionally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), colorectal cancer was the third most prevalent form of cancers, with approximately 1.80 million cases around the world in 2018, excluding skin cancer. The rates of colorectal cancer mortality and incidence vary across the globe as per the reports by WHO’s cancer database GLOBOCAN. The GLOBOCAN reports approximately 861,000 deaths in 2018 due to colorectal cancer. The colorectal cancer is found among the significant population in the North American regions. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and American Cancer Society, an estimated 145,600 adults in the United States were diagnosed, and 51,020 deaths were reported with colorectal cancer in 2018. The trend of the high presence of cancer is also similar in European countries. For instance, according to Cancer Research UK, deaths from bowel/colorectal cancer in the UK between 2015 and 2017 were reported to be 16,272. Moreover, the data also suggests approximately 42,000 new bowel cancer cases in the UK every year, which are more than 110 patients each day. Thus, the rising number of patients suffering with the disease is likely to drive the growth of colorectal cancer during the forecast period.

In 2019, the diagnosis type accounted for the largest market share in the Europe colorectal cancer market. The growth of diagnosis type is expected to grow due to rising colorectal screening programs and initiatives across the world. The diagnosis type segment is also estimated to mark the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing technological development that is enabling the early detection of colorectal cancer by the various method of screenings.

