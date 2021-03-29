Europe Date Sugar Market Outlook: Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027

The Europe Date Sugar Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

The Business Market Insights subscription helps clients understand the ongoing market trends, identify opportunities, and make informed decisions through the reports in the Subscription Platform. The Industry reports available in the subscription provide an in-depth analysis on various market topics and enable clients to line up remunerative opportunities. The reports provide the market size & forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to our market research reports at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009990/request-trial

Business Market Insights reports focus upon client objectives, use standard research methodologies and exclusive analytical models, combined with robust business acumen, which provides precise and insightful results.

Business Market Insights reports are useful not only for corporate and academic professionals but also for consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

Date sugar is a sort of sugar most commonly found in natural food stores since it is less processed than regular sugars. It is produced using dried dates and adds a rich sweetness to recipes. It is available in various forms such as granules and crystal, powdered, syrup or liquid. The growing demand of these forms in various products such as bakery, confectionery, processed snacks and sauces is expected to drive the market growth. Low glycemic food, also known as diabetic food, is the diet that is recommended for individuals with high blood glucose or diabetes mellitus. It usually consists of edible products that are rich in refined carbohydrates and have low glycemic or sugar content. These products are consumed by diabetic people as well as by the people who are taking the precautionary measure to prevent diabetes. However, Dates are a source of fructose, which is a natural type of sugar found in fruit. They are naturally high in sugar and fiber, and their sweetness also has distinct caramel-like flavor. Date sugar is made from dehydrated dates that are ground into a granulated, sugar-like consistency. These can be used as an alternative for white sugar in bakery, confectionery, and other sweets due to their low GI index. However, there are multiple alternatives available in the market for date sugar. For instance, coconut sugar can be used as a replacement for date sugar. The increasing number of the working population, followed by a hectic lifestyle, is driving the demand for these nutritional bars. Also, the shifting priorities of consumers on healthier diets have led the preference for ‘organic’ and ‘nutrition-rich’ food products

High demand for low glycemic index (GI) to favor the Europe date sugar market

Low glycemic food, also known as diabetic food, is the diet that is recommended for individuals with high blood glucose or diabetes mellitus. It usually consists of edible products that are rich in refined carbohydrates and have low glycemic or sugar content. These products are consumed by diabetic people as well as by the people who are taking the precautionary measure to prevent diabetes. Change in eating habits of consumers has been one of the major factors increasing the demand for processed snacks and cereals. Processed snacks include confectionery items, snacks, cereals, bakery items, dairy, and others sweet. Convenience, long-shelf-life, and wide availability of different products is driving the demand for these products. However, these snacks contain high calories, sodium, sugar, fats, and other processed ingredients that affect the health of the consumer. There are multiple alternatives available in the market for date sugar. For instance, coconut sugar can be used as a replacement for date sugar. Honey, fruit juices and nectars, molasses, and maple syrup are among the other natural sugar alternatives that can be used instead of date sugar. The increasing number of the working population, followed by a hectic lifestyle, is driving the demand for nutritional bars. Also, the shifting priorities of consumers on healthier diets have led the preference for ‘organic’ and ‘nutrition-rich’ food products. Organic sugar is produced from crops that are cultivated using organic farming practices. They do not involve the use of harmful chemicals and fertilizers during crop production. Organic sugar is considered to have high nutritional value than that of a conventional one.

Strategic Insights

Europe Date Sugar Market, by Form

Granules and Crystal

Powdered

Syrup/ Liquid

Europe Date Sugar Market, by End Use

Bakery

Confectionery

Dressings and Condiments

Sauces and Spreads

Liquid

Europe Date Sugar Market, by Origin

Conventional

Organic

Europe Date Sugar Market, by Sales Channel

Hypermarket /Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Traditional Grocery Stores

Online Retail

Europe Date Sugar Market – By Country

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Russia

Rest of Europe

Company Profiles

Ingredients srl,

NOW Foods,

Ario Co.

Hain Daniels Group

MGT Dried Fruit

Business Market Insights provides affordable subscription with pay as per requirement at https://www.businessmarketinsights.com/TIPRE00009990/checkout/basic/single/monthly

(30-day subscription plans prove to be very cost-effective with no compromise on the quality of reports)

Benefits with Business Market Insights

One Stop Platform to All the Market Insight Needs

Avoid Long Purchase Procedures

Fast and Easy Access

Cloud-Based Platform

News Updates

Ask the Analyst Support

Pay Monthly Subscription and Access All You Want

No Compulsion for Yearly Subscription

Reports Read or Download Access

Monthly New Reports Added

Affordable Product, Pay as Per Requirement

About Business Market Insights

Based in New York, Business Market Insights is a one-stop destination for in-depth market research reports from various industries including Technology, Media & Telecommunications, Semiconductor & Electronics, Aerospace & Defence, Automotive & Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing & Construction, Medical Device, and Chemicals & Materials. The clients include corporate and academic professionals, consulting, research firms, PEVC firms, and professional services firms.

For Subscription contact

Business Market Insights

Phone : +442081254005

E-Mail : [email protected]