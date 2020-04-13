Europe Drone Logistics & Transportation Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2020 to 2027

Drone Logistics & Transportation market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 7.54 Mn in 2018 to US$ 510.87 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 61.0% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Growth in the e-commerce market is fueling dramatic changes in the warehouse which is further enhancing the growth of drone Logistics & Transportation market. Owing to this the entire e-commerce market is gaining a great deal of attraction. However, the time taken to deliver goods and parcels was longer in earlier days, with the emergence of advanced technologies and faster parcel delivery options such as through drones are making the e-commerce industry players simplify the delivery process and at a much lesser time. In the current drone Logistics & Transportation market scenario, drones are majorly deployed by e-commerce companies and several governments and private organizations to deliver time-sensitive goods, medicines and emergency response goods.

Several governmental regulations have restricted the usage of drones for commercial delivery purposes in the earlier years, however, with the amendments of these regulations are helping the e-commerce industry players as well as several parcel delivery companies to use the service. For instance, Europe is among the leading regions for the adoption of advancing technologies that is increasing the adoption rate and growth of drone Logistics & Transportation market.

Companies Mentioned

Flytrex

Zipline

Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

Flirtey

Hardis Groupe, SAS

Volocopter

Cheetah Logistic Technology

PINC Applications Corp.

Workhorse Group Inc.

Infinium Robotics

The region has been widely implementing artificial intelligence into its various business functions which also includes drone’s services for several applications to make work more efficient and precise. The companies in Europe are highly dependent upon various rules and regulation for deploying drones for various business operations. All these factors are supporting towards the growth of drone Logistics & Transportation market in the forecast period.

The robust focus of the German Federal Aviation Office (FAO) for flying a drone in Germany, by following certain compliant associated with the drone regulations. Various drone Logistics & transportation market players adhere with the regulations established for the use of drones for other purposes. For instance, ZF Friedrichshafen AG is a first German company which has received a permit to use autonomous drones for the transportation of goods in its premise specifically in plant.]

Such approvals and initiatives would help the companies to widen the scope of delivery drones. The European drone logistics & transportation market players are innovating with technological advancements. The European Union is continuously focusing towards the development in aviation with a great potential to create new jobs and economic growth of the country as well as drone Logistics & Transportation market.

