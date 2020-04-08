Europe Electronic Design Automation Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future by 2027

The increasing penetration of advanced technologies and the growth of the semiconductor industry are driving the growth of the electronic design automation market. Moreover, the miniaturization of electronic devices is anticipated to boost the market growth in the near future. Further, the increase in significant collaborations among market players is driving electronic design automation market growth. The SIA (Semiconductor Industry Association) in October 2018, while representing the US leadership in semiconductor research, design and manufacturing had charted an increase of 12.7% from 2017 and marked the total revenue of US$ 41.8 Bn. Furthermore, the WSTS also forecasted a trajectory of 15.9% in 2018 and 2.6% in 2019. This growth in the semiconductor industry has raised the confidence of the market players in terms of revenue growth. The companies operating in the semiconductor landscape are not only anticipating a substantial rise in the revenue but are also respectively increasing their R&D spending. The year on year increase in R&D spending has have imposed a noteworthy thrust to the electronic design automation market during the recent past and is projected to continue to drive the market in the coming years. As the semiconductor industry continues to be in strong up-cycle, the leaders in the market are expected to adopt a future-oriented approach. These approaches focus on considering unconventional end-market such as artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicle, and IoT.

The CAE type dominated the electronic design automation market in the year 2018 with the second highest market share and is expected to boost its dominance during the forecast period with the largest share. The electronic design automation market by type is categorized under computer-aided engineering (CAE), semiconductor intellectual property (SIP), IC physical design & verification, and printed circuit board (PCB) & multi-chip module (MCM). Computer-aided engineering (CAE) uses computer software for performance simulation and for improving product designs. It aids in the resolution of various engineering issues in a diverse range of industries. This includes simulating, validating, and optimizing various products, processes, and tools for manufacturing. Over the years, CAE has showcased substantial growth worldwide, owing to its ability to offer enhanced performance and cost-effective solutions to the industry participants. The automotive is a major adopter of CAE applications. Cloud-based CAE applications is a new trend noticed in the field and are expected to create growth opportunities over the forecast period.

EUROPE ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Computer Aided Engineering (CAE)

Semiconductor IP (SIP)

IC Physical Design & Verification

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) & Multi-Chip Module (MCM)

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Electronics

Telecom

Automotive

Industrial

Others

By Country

France

Germany

Italy

UK

Spain

Rest of Europe

Electronic Design Automation Market – Companies Mentioned

Ansys Inc.

Aldec Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Cadence Deisgn Systems Inc.

Keysight Technologies

Labcenter Electronics Ltd.

Mentor Graphics Inc.

Silvaco Inc.

Synopsys Inc.

Zuken Inc.

