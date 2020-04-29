Europe Flatbread Market to Increase Exponentially During Forecast Period (2020-2027)

“The Europe flatbread market is accounted to US$ 11,465.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 21,295.9 Mn by 2027.”

A flatbread is a bread made with water, flour, and salt, and then thoroughly rolled into flattened dough. Traditionally, flatbread is an unleavened bread that is made without yeast. Flour, water, and salt are the main ingredients used for making flatbread. Other ingredients such as corn, rye, millet, and barley are also used for making flatbread. Flatbread products made from whole grain have high amounts of fiber, an essential nutrient that can help prevent obesity and also help reduce the risk of constipation, diabetes, heart disease, and high cholesterol. Flatbreads are rolled out flat and cooked, usually in a brick oven. Flatbreads are the oldest form of bread products and are mainly consumed in Southern Europe and Turkey.

Many different types of flatbreads, such as tortilla, naan, pita, Lebanese khubz, Greek pita, Turkish pide, among others, are consumed in Europe. They have become popular in many western countries, finding a new range of uses as sandwich wraps and pizza bases. Technology and innovative packaging options have widened food choices in the market, which is likely to bolster the flatbread market further in Europe.

Company Profiles

Evron Foods Ltd

Gruma, S.A.B. DE C.V

Kontos Foods Inc.

KRONOS

Associated British Foods plc.

Cargill, Incorporated

Barilla G. e R. Fratelli S.p.A

Aryzta AG

Rich Products Corporation

Britannia Industries

Increasing demand for convenience food products

The demand for convenience foods such as wraps and rolls is growing at a faster pace due to changes in social and economic patterns, as well as an increase in urbanization, buying power and awareness about health foods, changes in food habits and meal patterns, and desire to taste new products. Convenience food products are rapidly gaining popularity among teenagers, children, working-class people, and people living in hostels. The significant shift of people toward convenience foods in developing countries, such as the France, Germany, Turkey, and Spain, is driving the demand for flatbread and favoring the flatbread market in the European region.

Flatbread is available in frozen and ready to eat form, which makes them the most consumed convenience food among consumers. Flatbreads offer food manufacturers, restaurants, and institutions a simple and easy way to offer a variety of food options to customers. Currently, flatbread manufacturers across the European region are focused on appealing to consumers with artisanal approaches to bread that can provide support for pizzas and sandwiches, enclose succulent fillings in flavorful wraps, and even be baked into crispy toasted snack chips. Therefore, the increasing demand for flatbread for the preparation of various convenience foods is projected to drive Europe flatbread market growth.

Product Insights

The Europe flatbread market is segmented on the basis of product type as – tortilla, naan, pita, and others. The tortilla segment in the Europe flatbread market is estimated to hold a leading share in the flatbread market, whereas the pita segment is known to grow at the fastest rate. Much like tortillas, pitas are also used to wrap falafel, kebabs, and falafel in a manner similar to sandwiches. Pita is a grain-based low-fat food that is considered to be rich in iron, vitamin B, and protein. As pita contains fewer empty calories as compared to white bread, it is increasingly consumed in different regions around the world. Modern commercial pita bread is manufactured on automated lines.

Automation in the field of flatbread production has resulted in high production capacities, reducing process time, and reducing the unit cost of flatbread products such as pita bread. The availability of ready-made pita bread, which is marketed as cholesterol and trans-fat free, has been a significant draw for health-conscious consumers. The health benefits associated with pita bread is expected to spur the growth of the pita bread market and contribute to the expansion of the flatbread market in the European region.

