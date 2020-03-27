Europe Malware Analysis Market to Record Sturdy Growth By 2027

“The malware analysis market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 718.0 Mn in 2018 to US$ 6,563.2 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 28.2% during the forecast period.”

Developing countries in the Europe are expected to project a huge market opportunity for malware analysis vendors. The increasing vulnerabilities, advancements in digital transformation, and others are making a substantial impact on the malware analysis market. The cyber attackers are finding new ways of attacking systems by enhancing their attack capabilities, resulting in increased sophistication of malware attacks, which is a crucial factor driving the malware analysis market.

Europe Malware analysis Market-Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc

AO Kaspersky Lab

Broadcom, Inc

Cisco Systems, Inc

CrowdStrike, Inc

FireEye, Inc

Fortinet, Inc

Palo Alto Networks, In

Qualys, Inc

Trend Micro Incorporated

The threat of massive automated malware creation along with enhancement in obfuscation techniques could considerably reduce the percentage of sample information that can be analyzed by security firms. Thus, the constant change in the attack behavior has resulted in the adoption of a more comprehensive and vigilant malware analysis tool by the enterprises. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.

Europe malware analysis market is expected to grow at a good CAGR during the forecast period. However, with the increasing adoption of digital technologies such as IoT, Big Data, and AI, throughout business as well as society at large, the growing connectivity of everything has created challenges in terms of compliance, security, and data protection. Thus, addressing new malware trends is propelling the adoption of malware analysis tools driving the malware analysis market.

Europe Malware Analysis Market–Segmentation

-Europe Malware Analysis Market By Component

• Solution

• Service

-Europe Malware Analysis Market By Organization Size

• SMEs

• Large Enterprise

-Europe Malware Analysis Market By Deployment

• On-Premise

• Cloud-Based

-Europe Malware Analysis Market By Industry Vertical

• BFSI

• Government

• Healthcare

• IT and Telecom

• Manufacturing

• Others

-Europe Malware analysis Market By Country

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

