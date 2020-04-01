Europe Market Study on Cigar and Cigarillos Market Detail Analysis focusing on Application, Types and Regional Outlook

A new publication by XploreMR titled “Cigar and Cigarillos Market: Europe Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024,” provides detailed information about the fruit and candy flavored cigars and cigarillos that are very popular among European consumers. According to the analysts, the tobacco/no flavor segment accounts for a significant share of revenue in the Europe cigar and cigarillos market and is likely to register high growth rate during the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

The report further states that cigar smokers prefer high-quality products in a variety of flavors at a relatively low cost. Besides preferring products with attractive packaging, cigar smokers prefer longer cigars and cigarillos owing to the longer smoking duration offered by these products.

A detailed study of key market players shows that strengthening and expanding the product portfolio along with high product visibility is a key strategy adopted by manufacturers in the region. XploreMR recommends that manufacturers need to focus on manufacturing quality products and ensure easy availability of products via internet retailing and other well-established distribution channels.

Report Description

The report begins with the market definition, followed by definitions of the different cigar and cigarillos in the market. The market dynamics section includes XploreMR analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities and macro-economic factors influencing the growth of the Europe cigar and cigarillos market. Also, the pricing analysis of different products is mentioned for upcoming cigars and cigarillos.

The report analyzes the market on the basis of application and presents a forecast by value for the next eight years. The various segments of the Europe cigar and cigarillos market have been analyzed in terms of basis point share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to overall market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identifying various key trends governing the Europe cigars and cigarillos market.

Finally, a competitive landscape has been included in the report to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report include cigar and cigarillos raw material suppliers and key market players. Detailed profiles of providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the Europe cigar and cigarillo market. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

Europe Cigar and Cigarillos Market Segmentation

To understand and assess opportunities in the Europe cigar and cigarillos market, the analysts at XploreMR have divided the report into two sections based on market segmentation as under:

By Flavor Type Tobacco/No Flavor Fruit & Candy Mint & Menthol Chocolate & Vanilla

By Focus Region EU5 Benelux Nordic Eastern Europe Switzerland

Research Methodology

The analysts have not only conducted forecasts in terms of CAGR but have also analyzed the Europe cigar and cigarillos market on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. Another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key market segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market.

However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that providers can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the Europe cigar and cigarillos market. Macro-economic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and health supplement spending, and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Yearly change in inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting market numbers. In-depth secondary research is used to determine top industry players, products, applications, overall market size, and industry connotations.

