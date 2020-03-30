Europe Market Study on Foodservice Disposables Distribution SystemsMarket to Develop Rapidly by 2016 – 2022

Food service disposables are single-use disposable products used by various food providers for serving prepared foods or beverages. These include plates, trays and containers, bowls, glasses and tumblers, pitchers, and others. Food service disposables are used across various end user segments and distributed through various channel such as wholesalers, hypermarket/supermarket, cash & carry, logistic providers, distributors, and online portals.

This report covers the anticipated performance of the foodservice disposables distribution system market in terms of both value and volume over the forecast period (2016 – 2022).

The report starts with an overview of the Europe (U.K., Spain, France & Switzerland) foodservice disposables distribution system market and its growth factor impact analysis. In the same section, PMR covers the Europe foodservice disposables distribution system market performance in terms of revenue. This section includes PMR’s analysis of the key trends, drivers, opportunities, and restraints in the Europe market. Impact analysis of the key growth drivers and restraints, based on the weighted average model, is included in this report to better equip clients with crystal clear decision-making insights.

To understand and assess opportunities in the foodservice disposables distribution system market,

The market is segmented as follows: By Product Type By End User By Distribution Channel By Country

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as follows: Tableware Disposables Plates Cups & Mugs Trays and Containers Cutlery Bowls and Tubs Durable Plastic Glasses Glasses Goblets & Tumblers Pitchers Finger Food Disposables Cocktail Plates Cocktail Bowls Others (Trays & Glasses)

Of the aforementioned types, the tableware disposables segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period in terms of volume consumption. The durable plastic glasses segment is expected to expand at a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period. In terms of value, the tableware disposables segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in the Europe foodservice disposables distribution systems market over the forecast period.

The report also analyzes the market on the basis of end use, into: Hotel & Other Accommodation Facilities Restaurants Café and Bistro Bars & Pubs Clubs Institutions Foodservice Providers/Caterers

Among all the above segments, the restaurant segment occupied the significant share of the market both in terms of value and volume in 2015 and is expected to be remain the most dominant segment in the market over the forecast period.

The market is also segmented on the basis of distribution channel into: Wholesalers Hypermarket/supermarkets Cash & Carry Logistic Providers Distributors Online

Among all the above segments, the cash and carry segment is expected to expand at the highest CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. The segment accounted for the significant market share in 2014 in terms of both value and volume, and is expected to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period, followed by the distribution channel segment, in view of the collaboration of various distributors with the foodservice disposable manufacturers.

The report also analyzes the market across various geographies and provides estimated market size in terms of value and volume for the forecast period.

Countries covered in the report are: U.K. Spain France Switzerland

The U.K. was the most dominant market in 2014 in terms of both value and volume share, and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, followed by France.

