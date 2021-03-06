Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market Growth insights to 2027 – Canovate Electronics, Dataracks, Dell Technologies, Eaton, Huawei Technologies

The micro mobile data center market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 328.9 Mn in 2017 to US$ 2005.6 Mn by the year 2027 at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period.

The presence of well-developed and economically strong countries such as Germany, France, and the UK and a large concentration of some of the world’s largest companies are two of the major factors that are anticipated to complement the growth of micro mobile data centers in this region. The growth of smart cities in the region is another factor expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers in Europe. Until mid-2018, 78 cities in Europe undertaken smart city development with the support of Smart Cities and Communities European Innovation Partnership (EIP SCC).

The growth in the retail sector is expected to influence the adoption of micro mobile data centers positively. Healthcare is another prominent sector in the European region. The healthcare facilities provisioned in Europe are highly advanced in nature and incorporates advanced services to its customers. Besides, the hospitality sector in Europe is well advanced and is witnessing growth, which is further expected to boost the micro mobile data center market.

The UK micro mobile data center market is expected to grow at a good CAGR of from 2019 to 2027. The UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, and Italy among others are some of the top 10 European countries for having large number of data centers.

Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market–Segmentation

Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Rack Unit

Up to 25 RU

25-40 RU

Above 40 RU



Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Application

Instant DC and Retrofit

High Density Network

Remote office Support

Mobile Computing

Others

Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprises

SMEs



Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market By Country

Germany

France

Italy

United Kingdom

Russia

Rest of Europe

Europe Micro Mobile Data Center Market-Companies Mentioned

Canovate Electronics

Dataracks

Dell Technologies Inc

Eaton Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

Hitachi Ltd

Panduit

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Zellabox

