Europe Moringa Products Market Overview by Growing Demands, Trends and Business Opportunities 2020 to 2027

The Europe Moringa Products Market is growing along with the Food and Beverages industry, but the market is likely to slow down its growth due to the shortage of skilled professionals, suggests the Business Market Insights report.

Moringa is a plant found in sub-Himalayan areas such as India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and is grown across tropics. Moringa is known for its nutritional attributes and its leaves, bark, flowers, fruit, seeds, and root are largely used to prepare medicines. Moringa is loaded with essential nutrients such as protein, fiber, phosphorous, fat, carbohydrates, and potassium. Owing to such attributes, moringa is widely used to cure anaemia, cancer, diarrhea, headache arthritis, asthma, diabetes, and other health problems. Moringa leaf powder is composed of naturally-dried moringa leaves and is considered as rich source of iron, vitamin K & E, vitamin A & calcium, anti-oxidants etc. It helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue, improves skin texture and boost immunity and promotes the growth of the muscle. Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body. However, the barks and roots of moringa are harmful for any pregnant lady and there is no sufficient information available about the safety of consuming other parts of moringa during pregnancy. Moringa oleifera is known as a miracle plant with enormous potentials as it is yet to be fully explored in the food application. The use of moringa leaf powder, moringa seed powder, moringa flower powder in various food applications such as in fortifying ogi (maize gruel), amala (stiff dough), bread, yogurt, cheese, biscuits, and soup preparations has been known and therefore the need for Moringa leaves is increasing.

High nutritive and medical properties of Moringa to favor the Europe Moringa products market.

Every part of the moringa tree, including leaves, roots, and fruits, are eaten or used as ingredients in traditional herbal medicines. In Western countries, the dried leaves are usually sold as dietary supplements, either in capsule or powdered form. Compared to the leaves, the pods have lower mineral and vitamin content; however, they are rich in vitamin C. The diet of people in the developing nations usually lacks vitamins, minerals, and protein. Moringa products serve to be a vital source of many essential nutrients and antioxidants. Antioxidants are the compounds acting against free radicals in the body. Moringa products also help in reducing inflammation. Inflammation is the body’s physiological response to infection or injury. It is an essential protective mechanism but can become a major health issue if continues for long. The sustained inflammation is linked to many of the chronic health problems, including cancer and heart disease. Moringa products also help lower cholesterol levels in the body.

Europe Moringa Products Market, by Product

Leaf Powder

Tea

Oil

Seeds

Others

Europe Moringa Products Market, by Application

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

Company Profiles

Moringa Malawi

KuliKuli Inc.

Organic India Pvt. Ltd.

Earth Expo Company

