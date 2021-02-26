The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market

The Europe pharmaceutical packaging materials market size was valued at USD 5.89 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period. Recent technological advancements, such as smart packing, are likely to drive the growth. Increasing use of environment-friendly pharmaceutical and energy saving packing products is also expected to influence the market positively.

Ongoing research and developments in recycled plastic based pharmaceutical packaging materials are likely to boost the market growth as they offer low cost raw material useful for reduction in plastic pollution. Rising awareness regarding the importance of high quality packaging material for pharmaceuticals, especially during transport and storage, is expected to bode well for the market growth in near future.

Rising utilization of High Density Polypropylene (HDPE) in plastic bottles, caps and closures, pre-filled syringes, and ampoules application segment is anticipated to push manufacturers to backward integration in the value chain in the forthcoming years. Greater participation in the value chain is likely to result in time reduction for transforming pharmaceutical packaging materials into finished products and in gaining cost advantage.

The materials manufacturers are expanding in terms of production capacity and infrastructure with an aim to cater to the growing market requirements. Moreover, many of the product manufacturing companies are using acquisition and partnership strategies for procuring raw materials. Mergers and joint ventures are an integral part of this market and allow companies to expand their market position.

Product Insights of Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market

In terms of revenue, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) emerged as the second largest product segment and accounted for 24.36% of the market share, in 2018. Its properties, such as low cost, chemical stability, flexible, durable, and resistance to chemical stress cracking among others make it suitable for various packing application.

Major applications of HDPE include plastic bottles, caps and closures, ampoules, and jars and canisters among others. Properties such as excellent resistance to solvents, high tensile strength, relative transparency, flexibility, and toughness are propelling the demand for HDPE in pharmaceutical packaging.

Polyester offers high dimensional stability, excellent chemical resistance, and high environmental stress crack resistance, thus, paving its way for use as a packing solution in pharmaceutical industry. In addition, polyester provides excellent resistance to solvents and UV protection, which is anticipated to fuel its demand over the forecast period. Moreover, rising demand for green packing is expected to create a high growth potential for the product segment during the forecast period.

Application Insights of Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market

Plastic bottles was the dominant application segment in the Europe pharmaceutical packaging materials market in 2018. Plastics bottles are majorly manufactured using high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and polyethylene terephthalate (PET) owing to their properties such as high temperature and impact resistance, excellent barrier to gas and moisture, and transparency and opacity required for the bottles.

Blister packs was the second-largest application segment in 2018. The segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Blister packs are used for tablets, ampoules, syringes, and vials and they offer individual packing of medicine doses and keep other doses intact.

Labels and accessories are used for displaying information pertaining to medicines. Labels are available in both semi wrap and full wrap and placed on each packaging with the name of medicine and its manufacturer, manufacturing and expiration date, and percentage of ingredients, among other details.

Regional Insights of Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market

Research-oriented pharmaceuticals is one of the significant industry in Europe. The market of these materials in Europe has developed significantly due to the growth of medical processes through the introduction of new medicines and R&D aimed at improving the quality of life and health of patients in the region.

Pharmaceutical industry is one of the key-performing high-technology sectors in Europe. Medicines regulatory system of Europe is unique as it is based on the network of 50 regulatory authorities from the European Commission, 31 European Economic Area (EEA) countries (28 EU Member States along with Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway), and the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Primary packaging is anticipated to dominate the Europe market for pharmaceutical packaging materials over the forecast period owing to the consolidation of plastic bottles in the market. The major factor contributing to this consolidation is that plastic bottles are used in large quantities for oral drugs distributed through prescription and bulk dose volumes to mail and retail order pharmacies. Plastic bottles segment is expected to continue to grow owing to its widespread applications as containers for over-the-counter medicines sold in capsule and tablet quantities of 50 and above.

Market Share Insights of Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market

Most of the key players operating in the Europe market have integrated their raw material production and distribution operations to maintain product quality and expand regional reach. The global players face intense competition from each other and regional players who have strong distribution networks and good knowledge about suppliers and regulations.

Some of the popular pharmaceutical packaging technologies mainly include anti-counterfeit and track and trace. Anti-counterfeit technology is further categorised into visible features, hidden features, and forensic markers.

Research activities focused on new materials, which combine several properties, are projected to gain wide acceptance in the market in the forthcoming years. Some of the prominent companies manufacturing pharmaceutical packaging materials include Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Arkema, MOL GROUP, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and Covestro AG.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue and volume growth at regional and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2014 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the Europe pharmaceutical packaging materials market report on the basis of product, application and country:

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Polyester (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Plastic Bottles

Blister Packs

Label & Accessories

Caps & Closures

Medical Specialty Bags

Pre-Filled Syringes

Ampoules

Jars & Canisters

Others

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Europe Pharmaceutical Packaging Materials Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580