Europe Quartz Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Caesarstone, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sibelco, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

The Europe quartz market is accounted to US$ 1,692.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 2,972.7 Mn by 2027.

Quartz is a mineral form of SiO2 stable at low temperatures and pressures. It is found in igneous, sedimentary, metamorphic, and hydrothermal mineral environments, mainly in continental regions. It is highly resistant to mechanical and chemical weathering, and the high durability makes it the dominant mineral of mountaintops and the primary constituent of river, beach, and desert sand. One of the major properties of quartz crystals is the ability to vibrate at a precise frequency. Due to its high precise frequencies, quartz crystals are used to make extremely accurate time-keeping instruments and equipment that can transmit radio and television signals with precise and stable frequencies. Quartz products such as quartz sand is used in the production of container glass, specialty glass, flat plate glass, and fiberglass.

Quartz generates an electric charge, to rotate the plane of light polarization, and to be transparent in ultraviolet rays, and thus it is used to make precision medical instruments. Quartz fiber having the ability to transport data at a speed of 1 terabit per second and having a transmission loss of 1 decibel per kilometer, making it suitable for fiber optics. Rising demands from the medical sector in countries like France, the United Kingdom is estimated to drive the growth of quartz market in Europe. Apart from this, quartz is utilized in the construction industry in form of glass, building material, and tiles. The development of the construction industry in countries like Italy, Germany, and France, is expected to gain momentum, thereby increasing the demand for quartz. The booming economy in the countries like France, Germany, and Italy, and technological advancements in the countries like Spain and Russia, are estimated to contribute to the growth of the quartz market.

Market Insights

Wide range applications of quartz to favor the Europe quartz market

Quartz finds usage in a wide range of applications in industries such as electronics and semiconductor, solar, buildings and construction, medical, and optics and telecommunications. Quartz is naturally available in different varieties, shapes, transparencies, and colors, which further increase its value and application. Different types of colored quartz are considered semi-precious gemstones, and they are often used in jewellery and stone carving. Amethyst, ametrine, citrine, and opal are precious or semi-precious gemstones that are widely used in jewellery for their color and durability. When quartz is ground up into quartz sands, it can be used in the production of fiberglass, and as an abrasive in sandblasting and stone-cutting. Pure quartz sand is extensively used in water purification systems. Small chips produced of quartz are used in watches, televisions, clocks, computers, and stereos as quartz when under pressure can produce an electric voltage that can control the frequencies of electric impulses. Additionally, quartz has higher melting point than most of the commercially available metals, thereby making it an ideal choice for molds and cores of common foundry work. Refractory bricks are produced from quartz sand because of its high heat resistance. Quartz sand is also used as a flux in the smelting of metals. Quartz sands are used for sandblasting, scouring cleansers, grinding media, and grit for sanding and sawing. Therefore, abundant availability and a wide range of applications of quartz are the key factors driving the quartz market in developed and developing countries.

Product Insights

The quartz market, by product, is segmented into quartz surface and tile, high-purity quartz, quartz glass, quartz crystal, quartz sand, and others. The quartz surface and tile segment accounted for the largest share of the quartz market in 2018. Moreover, the high-purity quartz segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. Quartz surface and tile segment holds the dominant share in the Europe market as it is increasingly used for creating building surfaces. Quartz is used in the flooring application in various industrial, residential, and commercials sector as a cost-effective alternative to granite and marble. Quartz is mainly used in kitchen countertops and bathroom floors. Therefore, the rapid expansion of the construction sector in the developed and developing countries such as Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Russia is projected to provide a huge market opportunity for producers of quartz surface and tiles. This further propels the growth of quartz market in Europe.

End-User Industry Insights

Based on end-use industry, the quartz market has been segmented into electronics and semiconductor, solar, buildings and construction, medical, optics and telecommunication and others. The electronics and semiconductor segment accounted for the largest share of the quartz market in 2018. Moreover, the buildings and construction segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period. The quartz surface and tiles offer various advantages, such as flexibility, non-porous, low maintenance, stain-resistant, and affordable. Owing to these advantages, the building and construction segment is likely to propel in the developed and developing countries such as Germany, France, Italy, UK, and Russia. The availability of quartz surface and tiles in variety of colors, patterns, and finishes is an adding benefit for the customers to opt for these materials in building and construction sector.

EUROPE QUARTZ MARKET SEGMENTATION

Europe Quartz Market, by Product

Quartz Surface and Tile

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Glass

Quartz Crystal

Quartz Sand

Others

Europe Quartz Market, by End-User Industry

Electronics and Semiconductor

Solar

Building and Construction

Medical

Optics and Telecommunication

Others

Company Profiles

Caesarstone Ltd

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.,

Sibelco NV

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Saint Gobain S.A.

Quartz Corporation

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

