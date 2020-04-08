Europe Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market To Boom In Near Future By 2027 Scrutinized In New Research

The 2.5D segment is the leading dimension with the highest market share in Europe semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. 2.5D, which is also called as interposer technology, and it integrates several integrate several electronic devices in a single package. These semiconductor components are used in applications where low power and higher performance are the critical parameters. Also, 2.5D architectures are paired with stack memory modules, particularly high-bandwidth memory in order to improve performance. However, the interposer for this approach is expensive, and the development of IP is a critical requirement for this infrastructure, which is restraining the market for 2.5D semiconductors up to a certain extent. 2.5D is a more feasible solution for semiconductor technology in the coming years, and numerous applications can take advantage of 2.5D technology. The traditional semiconductor scaling has become increasingly complex and cost-prohibitive. Thus, there is an increased inclination towards 2.5D and 3D packaging architecture to integrate more considerable amounts of chip functionality in a smaller form factor.

Germany dominated the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market across the European region through the forecast period. Germany stands in the fourth position for the largest manufacturer of electronics products across the globe and is also a 6th largest export market of semiconductor manufacturing equipment for the US. Germany is also the most significant European market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. However, due to a decline in the overall semiconductor industry in Germany, there has been a decline in the types of machinery used for semiconductor manufacturing. Despite a reduction in the semiconductor industry in recent time, Germany is recognized as a leading production location for semiconductors. As one in three chips are manufactured in Germany, it holds a strong position in the entire semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

EUROPE SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING EQUIPMENT MARKET SEGMENTATION



By Equipment Type

Wafer Manufacturing Equipment

Assembly & Packaging Equipment

Test Equipment

Others

By End-Use

Semiconductor Fabrication Plant/Foundry

Semiconductor Electronics Manufacturing

Test Home

By Dimension

2D

2.5D

3D

By Country

France

Germany

UK

Russia

Italy

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market – Companies Mentioned

Advantest Corporation

Applied Materials, Inc.

ASML Holding N.V.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation

KLA Corporation

Lam Research Corporation

Rudolph Technologies, Inc.

Screen Holdings Co., Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

