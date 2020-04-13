Europe SiC Fibers Market Size, Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis By 2027: BJS Ceramics GmbH, General Electric Company, Haydale Technologies Inc.

The Europe SiC fibers market is accounted for US$ 86.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 529.9 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

SiC fibers are composed of silicon carbide molecules, which range in diameter from 5-50 micrometers. They exhibit properties such as higher temperature capability, lower thermal expansion, lower density, higher oxidative durability, lower permeability, light-weight, high strength, and better thermal conductivity. SiC fibers are widely considered as key reinforcing agents, and are used in high performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites. Based on form, the Europe SiC fibers market consists of continuous, woven cloth and others. The continuous segment accounted for a large share in the market. The SiC continuous fiber are materials that are industrially available with a wide range of applications in the aerospace, weaponry and nuclear environments. The SiC continuous fiber has high corrosion and heat resistance and possesses high strength. The continuous SiC fibers are developed as reinforcement of ceramic matrix composites for the high-temperature structural applications.

The continuous SiC fibers contain fine filaments of ultra-fine ß-SiC crystals that are responsible for the strong particle bonding of the fiber. The continuous SiC fiber is widely used in the nuclear environment due to its chemical stability, high toughness, relatively low neutron absorption and mature fabrication technology. These fibers have been gaining growing inclination in the nuclear industry and are being studied all over the globe and are being applied mainly to the engine combustion chamber, friction materials and aerospace heat shield. The continuous SiC fibers are also noted to possess excellent electronic properties too. These fibers are prepared by the hot pressing and vacuum bag infiltration method using the SiC fabric performs. The presence of world leading automobile and aviation companies in countries such as Germany, Italy, and France has generated a significant demand for continuous SiC fibers in the European market. While the woven SiC fiber segment is anticipated to grow at a considerable pace in the forecast period. Advanced woven SiC/SiC composites are used in advanced turbine and scramjet engines and nuclear applications.

SiC fibers are widely considered as a key reinforcing agent, which are extensively being used in high performance ceramic matrix or metal matrix composites. It is very expensive and has a limited market, currently. They are largely being used in the turbine section and combustion components of the aero-propulsion and land-based engines of gas turbines. Form segment is bifurcated into continuous, woven cloth, and others. The continuous form of SiC fibers would lead the Europe SiC fibers market both in the year, 2018 and 2027. The usage segment is categorized into composites and non-composites. In 2018, the composites segment has a dominating share in the usage segment of the market, which is also expected to maintain its market dominance in the year 2027.

The market for Europe SiC fibers is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the Europe SiC fibers market include American Elements, BJS Ceramics GmbH, General Electric Company, Haydale Technologies Inc., NGS Advanced Fibers Co., Ltd., Ube Industries, Ltd, TISICS Ltd, Microcertec S.A.S, Ceramdis GmbH, and International Syalons (Newcastle) Limited among others.

The report segments the Europe SiC fibers market as follows:

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Form

• Continuous

• Woven Cloth

• Others

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By Usage

• Composites

• Non-Composites Synthetic

Europe SiC Fibers Market – By End-Use Industry

• Aerospace and Defense

• Energy and Power

• Industrial

• Others

