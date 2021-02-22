Europe Strategy Consulting Market Trends & Forecast 2020-2025: Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG

Strategy consulting market in Europe is expected to grow from US$ 8.70 Bn in 2017 to US$ 17.08 Bn by the year 2025. This represents a CAGR of 8.9% from the year 2018 to 2027.

Factors including mounting competence across business sectors driving the needs for consulting to gain competitive edge driving the Europe Strategy consulting market. The changing economics, trade relations, Government in a particular region drive the changes in the way businesses are to be done. Having a pre-handed idea on the changing market dynamics hands advantage to the organizations, and this can be done by leveraging upon the expertise of the strategy consultants. Thus, in the scenario where fierce competition is being witnesses, being prepared with various strategies to counter challenging situations and emerge as the leader, the need for strategy consulting. The market players are focusing on various initiatives to enhance its reach and boost its position in the Europe Strategy consulting market.

Some of the players present in Strategy consulting market are A.T. Kearney, Inc., Accenture PLC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, Bain & Company, Ernst & Young Ltd., KPMG, McKinsey & Company, Mercer LLC, The Boston Consulting Group, and PwC others.

On the basis of services, the BFSI segment is leading the Europe Strategy consulting market. However, the healthcare segment are anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR. The BFSI industry is witnessing intensified competition from both the established and the new players. Similarly, the industry is exposed to the ever-dynamic regulatory requirements and technological changes. The strategy consultants create and deploy the strategies that help in addressing the present challenges, thereby laying out a clarified plan for leadership in the future. Today’s customers are more sophisticated and tech-savvy, therefore want the companies to understand their needs as well as likes. Therefore, majority of the banking institutions in different parts of the world are shifting towards digital banking. This has widely driven the market for strategy consulting in the BFSI sector. Currently, the market players are looking ahead to support Europe Strategy consulting industry by innovating advanced technological components.

The overall Europe Strategy consulting market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with an exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe Strategy consulting market. It also provides the overview and forecast for the Strategy consulting market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers and national sales managers, and external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Strategy consulting industry.

The Europe Strategy consulting market is fragmented with the presence of several industries and the competitive dynamics in the market is expected to change during the upcoming years. In addition to this, various initiatives are undertaken by the governmental bodies to accelerate the Europe Strategy consulting market further. For instance, The European Union has a highly strict and standardized policies laid down for carrying trade with the European nations. Businesses that wish to setup opportunities in the European region need to be well equipped with the regulations set by the EU. Also, every few years, changes are brought about with respect to the trade and business policies set in the region. A bird’s eye view of the rules and regulations beforehand, hands a certain advantage to the business. Laying down strategies in such scenarios always proves profitable for businesses. These initiatives are implemented to enhance the technologies that positively impact on the Europe Strategy consulting market. These initiative provide various benefits to the Strategy consulting based companies located in the region thus, increasing the growth of Europe Strategy consulting markets. This is further expected to provide the Europe Strategy consulting market players to cope up with the rapidly transforming across several industry. This initiative provides multiple benefits to the companies present in this region and thus increasing the growth of Europe Strategy consulting market.

