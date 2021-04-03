Europe Tortilla Market to Reap Excessive Revenues By 2027

The Europe tortilla market is accounted to US$ 4,100.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to account to US$ 6,598.4 Mn by 2027.

Tortilla is a thin and flat bread made up of wheat and corn. Different types of tortillas are available in the market including tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, and many more. High nutritive properties associated with tortilla is expected to fuel the market growth. Different types of tortillas are quite popular in the European countries mainly in the France and Spain. France is dominating the Europe tortilla market followed by Spain. The food & beverage industry contributes to around 20% of the overall manufacturing market in France. The growth of the France market for tortillas is also well supported by imports from various countries. Various companies are investing in France owing to its developing food manufacturing sector. Rising consumer demands for tortilla products with diverse varieties of grains such as wheat, rice, and corn is expected to boost the France market. Tortillas are more appropriate to store compared to other ready-to-eat product alternatives.

Market Insights

Increasing Demand for Plant-Based Products Offered by Manufacturers

Since the past few years, there has been a drastic change in consumer perception due to increasing transparency and growing health concerns. Consumers are educated on the various harmful effects related to health and the environment due to the use of synthetic products. Increasing awareness about the side-effects of antibiotics and hormones present in animal-based products is one of the key factors that has been escalating the demand for plant-based products. Due to this, consumers are more inclined toward products containing natural ingredients. A tortilla is a thin, unleavened flatbread that is mainly prepared from wheat and corn. There is an increasing demand for organic food items amongst the consumers.

Organic food is free from pesticides, does not contain preservatives, and is GMO-free. Consumers nowadays are quite concerned about using conventional food products or food obtained through GMO (Genetically Modified Organisms) due to their contribution to increasing incidents of health issues. Manufacturers of the tortilla are also focusing on developing and marketing organic tortillas owing to the market’s demand. Robust growth has been noticed in the e-commerce platform in the current scenario. Displaying products or selling products through e-commerce channels offer growth opportunities for tortilla manufacturers. E-commerce helps reducing labor and other costs, as well as offer effective inventory management. It is easy to capture the market by using e-retail channels and e-retailers.

Product Type Insights

The Europe tortilla market is segmented on the basis of product type as – tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others. The flour tortilla segment in the Europe tortilla market is estimated to hold a leading share in the market. A flour tortilla is a type of smooth, thin flat-brown product made out of wheat flour. Originally, the tortillas were made from the corn tortilla, but later on the flour tortillas were also discovered. These tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Apart from the given usable, they are also stuffed some of the other ingredients to make dishes such as tacos, quesadillas and also burritos – a dish originated from the, Texas. Tortillas sources are now not only the corns, but also the wheat flour.

Nature Insights

The Europe tortilla market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic. In 2018, the conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe tortilla market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market. The conventional tortillas are produced using raw materials, comprising of pesticidal and chemical products. The conventional form of tortillas are made with the use of synthetic or chemical products during the cultivation and processing of this agricultural crops. Many of the herbicides which are used for the growth of the tortilla sources, are now considered by the EPA as possibly causing cancer. So people, especially in the US which is one of the biggest tortilla consumption market is are slowly moving towards the organic tortillas.

Source Insights

The Europe tortilla market is segmented on the basis of source as wheat and corn. The corn segment was estimated to hold a major share in the market. The corn tortilla is the traditional form of the tortilla. Many corn tortillas were developed in stores through an industrial nixtamalization process. Although traditional tortillas are made from 100% maize, they can be made from dehydrated maize flour. Corn tortillas are low in fat, low in sodium and contain calcium, potassium and fiber. Nixtamalization is an important step in improving maize tortilla’s nutritional profile.

