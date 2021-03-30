Europe Trade Management Software Market to Reach US$ 430.7 Mn at CAGR of 9.3% in 2027

“Europe trade management software market in is expected to grow from US$ 194.9 Mn in 2018 to US$ 430.7 Mn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 9.3% from the year 2020 to 2027.”

Trade is a complex process which involves the flow of multiple goods and information across the network of suppliers, carriers, and warehouse. This complexity can be handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. This implementation of software systems improves the supply chain and also offers real-time visibility.

Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for industries investing in automation and digitization. Moreover, the adoption of the cloud-based solution is expected to provide real-time visibility of exported goods. Software related to transportation management system will reduce the inefficiency and costs with saving time for operations. Few of the trends expected to boost the global trade management software market during the forecast period are blockchain, artificial intelligence, and predictive analysis implementation in logistics operations.

Currently, the UK is dominating the trade management software market in terms of installation, which in turn boost the demand for trade management software. The UK is one of the most technologically advanced countries in the European region. Availability of various technology companies is propelling the UK government to focus on advanced technologies.

Some of the prominent manufacturing sectors of the country include chemicals, food & beverage, aerospace, plastics, as well as high-tech manufacturing. Further, the country’s automotive industry is also anticipated to increase at a considerable growth. The country has appeared as an innovation leader in the manufacturing industry. Top export includes cars, packaged medicaments, crude petroleum, gold, and gas turbines. Also, top imports of the country are cars, gold, oil, and packaged drugs.

