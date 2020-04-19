EUROPEN calls for harmonised, proportionate implementation of the Single-Use Plastics Directive

The European Organization for Packaging and the Environment (EUROPEN) has respected the objectives of the Single-Use Plastics (SUP) Directive by the European Parliament a week ago, with some reservations.

EUROPEN said it supported the EU’s overarching objectives of taking action against litter and marine litter in particular and raising awareness about this problem, and called for calls for a harmonised, consistent and proportionate implementation.

It called on the European Commission and Member States to clear up the provisions in enactment that remain ambiguous so as to guarantee bound together implementation across Europe.

EUROPEN additionally approached EU policymakers to concentrate their future work on ensuring coherence among the various (existing and up and coming) EU laws that regulate the production and use of packaging as well as the management of packaging waste in Europe.

“We call on EU policymakers to develop evidence-based implementation guidance on the unclear terms without delay. Nonetheless, we welcome the requirements that such measures are subject to certain conditions and must be proportionate, non-discriminatory, and pre-notified to the European Commission. We call on the European Commission and Member States to ensure that all national, regional and local measures to implement the SUP are notified to the Commission in accordance with the Directive,” read a EUROPEN statement.