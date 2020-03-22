EV Battery Enclosure Market Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events size 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on EV Battery Enclosure Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international EV Battery Enclosure Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the basis of regional implications and the world. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international EV Battery Enclosure Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the EV Battery Enclosure Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of X.X% which is expected to reach US$ XX.X Mn in 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

The production of electric vehicles have witnessed a significant growth in the last couple of years which leads to the demand for EV Batteries in the global market. The battery enclosure plays a vital role in the efficient functioning of Electric Vehicles Batteries by keeping them durable, dependable and safe during driving. With the frequent innovations in the EV battery manufacturing techniques on the basis of recyclability and corrosion, the demand for enclosures for the battery is expected to rise in the global market as it helps to regulate the cooling and heating in the battery cells. The enclosure can extend vehicle range from 5 to 10 percent on a single charge. The customization properties in the enclosure process based upon the battery size and weight is the key driver for the product in the automotive industry. The materials used for the enclosure are impact resistance and flame-retardant over a wide range of temperature which enhances the life of the battery in the electric vehicle. However, the availability of the required materials for the enclosure production against the demand of electric vehicle batteries is expected to be a challenge for the manufacturers. The major aluminium suppliers are using innovative techniques to meet the demand of the enclosures for the electric vehicle batteries. With the CAGR estimation of xx%, the research report provides a detailed overview of the industry, classifications and application in EV Battery Enclosure Market. In the report, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe are the major regions taken into consideration for the geographical analysis for micro and macro environment. This report also states import & export of smart technologies, demand & supply figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segment Covered

This market intelligence report on the EV Battery Enclosure Market has been segmented by EV Battery Enclosure types, specifications of the battery enclosure, based upon the application of the battery enclosure, the key suppliers, growing market size & region-wise market. In terms of the EV Battery Enclosure components, EV Battery Enclosure types, it has been divided into Cooling Battery Enclosure and Non Cooling Battery Enclosure. On the basis of the specifications, EV Battery Enclosure classified into Upper Case and Lower Case which is further divided into different size, process, thickness and weight. On the basis of the application, it is mainly used for the enclosure of battery unit in electric vehicles. By major regions, the report is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Europe and Asia Pacific have the largest market share of the global EV Battery Enclosure Market due to the rise in demand for the electric vehicles.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of EV Battery Enclosure. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in the developing countries. The key players observed in the study are – Storage Battery Systems LLC, DDB Unlimited, Bison Profab, KMK Metal Fabricators, Mier Products Inc., Mr. Solar, The Solar Store, Mouser, AZZ, Solaris, The Power Store, Zomeworks and Blue Specific Solar.

Report Highlights

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is alsoprovided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027.Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers a comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the EV Battery Enclosure Market, size of the market (US$ Bn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world of EV Battery Enclosure Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for EV Battery Enclosure Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for EV Battery Enclosure Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

