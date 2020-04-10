Event Management Market Rugged Expansion Foreseen by 2027

The North America Event Management Software market accounted for US$ 1.82 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period 2019-2027, to account for US$ 5.12 Bn by 2027.

Event management is very much complex in order to have efficient operation management. Some of the major factors influencing the market are diversified vendors, currencies, multiple languages, time zone, and others. Moreover, the involvement of the huge number of providers for an event such as event planner, marketing & promotion team, ticket management team, among others, makes it even more complicated. Complexity can be more precisely and easily handled using software systems, which allows analyzing real-time and real-world data. The implementation of such software systems improves the operations and also offers real-time visibility. Increased competitiveness in the industry is the major reason for industries investing in automation and digitization. Moreover, the adoption of the cloud-based solution is expected to provide real-time visibility. Some of the emerging technologies expected to boost the event management software market during the forecast period are IoT, artificial intelligence, and others.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00007115/

Market Key Players:

Active Network Arlo Technologies KitApps, Inc. /Attendify Aventri, Inc. Bizzabo Inc. Cvent Inc. Dean Evans and Associates, Inc. Eventbrite, LLC Grenadine Technologies Inc. Zerista, Inc.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of automated solutions for efficient workflow and operations are significantly driving the event management software market. Event management companies are highly focused on offering enhanced features and services to their customers. All these factors are significantly driving the North America event management software market.

Furthermore, the growing government and other industries expenditure on the event industry sector is likely to be a key driver for the North America event management software market over the forecast period, as substantial expenses are required to plan business events. With the rising rivalry in the North America market, companies across the region are striving to harness information for actionable insights. To utilize data, the event management software providers are integrating with organizations’ various systems, such as collaboration platforms, customer relationship management (CRM), marketing automation software, and payment gateways, various others. Such systems help businesses capture and analyses attendees’ behavior, which helps them make efficient business decisions.

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global algorithm trading market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

The North America Event Management Software market is segmented based on solution type, application, and end-user. Based on the solution type, the North America Event Management Software market is segmented into software and service. Based on application, the North America Event Management Software market is bifurcated into the event planning, event marketing, venue and ticket management, analytics and reporting, and others. Based on end-user, the North America Event Management Software market is bifurcated into corporate, government, education, media and entertainment, and others.

Click Here To Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00007115/

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]