Event Management Software Market Competition Status, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors, Value Chain, Forecast To 2027

Event management software is used for automation and simplification of the planning process and is also used for management of professional and academic events like conferences and trade exhibitions among others. This Software helps in saving time and money by centralizing all the task involved in an event management process. Event manage performs various tasks like planning, marketing, and ticketing. Advancements in cloud-based services have increased the demand for cloud-based event management Software which can save large amounts of costumes. The event management software vendors are adopting various techniques like launching new products and collaborating and merging to stay competitive in the market.

Growing demand for automation of the whole lifecycle of an event and increase in the use of social media for marketing is expected to drive this market whereas high costs and integration issues are restraining factors. Global Event Management Software Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Some of The Key Players of Event Management Software Market Include: Active Network, Aventri, Cvent, Arlo, Attendify, Bizzabo, Dean Evans and Associates, Zerista, Eventbrite, Xing Events

The report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

