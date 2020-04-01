Event Stream Processing Market Demand, Latest Innovations & Application Analysis and Industry Growth Forecast To 2027

An event stream processing software is a combination of technologies intended to support the creation of event-driven information systems. It assists in examining data stream in real-time for gathering actionable insights on them. It comprises of elements including event visualization, event-driven middleware, event databases and event processing languages. The event stream processing enables faster reaction time as well as offers an opportunity to take proactive measures before the event is over.

The increasing adoption of the internet of things (IoT) across the globe is the major factor bolstering the demand for event stream processing market. With increased IoT adoption, a massive data volume is generated from various connected devices, demand data analysis and insights. Also, faster analysis of data as compared to tradition analytics is another key factor propelling the event stream processing market demand. However, the lack of integration with the legacy architecture is anticipated to limit the growth of event stream processing market, particularly in the developing economies.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.Amazon Web Services, Inc.

2.Google LLC

3.IBM Corporation

4.Informatica LLC

5.Microsoft Corporation

6.Oracle Corporation

7.Salesforce.com, inc.

8.SAP SE

9.SAS Institute

10.TIBCO Software Inc.

The “Global Event Stream Processing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the event stream processing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of event stream processing market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, application, industry vertical and geography. The global event stream processing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading event stream processing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market. The global event stream processing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application and industry vertical. Based on the component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The deployment segment of event stream processing market is classified into cloud and on-premise. By application, the event stream processing market is categorized into fraud detection, algorithmic trading, predictive maintenance, network monitoring, sales marketing and others. The industry vertical segment is segmented into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, IT and telecom, transport and logistics, energy and utilities and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global event stream processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The event stream processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the event stream processing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the event stream processing market in these regions.

