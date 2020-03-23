Excavator Market Future Growth By New Business Developments, Innovations, And Top Companies AB Volvo Caterpillar Deere & Company Doosan Corporation

The report on the area of Excavator Market by The Insight Partners includes extensive primary research and detailed analysis of the qualitative and quantitative aspects of various industry experts, key opinion leaders, to better understand the performance of the Excavator Market.

Companies Mentioned:-

AB Volvo

Caterpillar

Deere & Company

Doosan Corporation

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd

Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.

Komatsu Ltd.

KUBOTA Corporation

SANY Group

The global excavator market is segmented on the basis of type, operating mechanism, and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as compact excavator (<13,227 lbs), medium excavator (13,227 – 22,046 lbs), standard excavator(22,046 – 198,416 lbs), and heavy excavator(>198,416 lbs). On the basis of the operating mechanism, the market is segmented as electric, hydraulic, and hybrid. The market on the basis of the end-user is classified as construction, mining, forestry & agriculture, and others.

The excavators are heavy machinery used in the excavation of soils in various applications such as trench digging, material handling, forestry work, demolition, and others. The digging machine is driven usually by hydraulic, electric, or hybrid power mounted on crawler tracks. The type of excavators used for a particular job may vary in terms of its bucket size, length of the boom, operation speed, as well as arm length. Moreover, there are various types of excavators differentiated based on weight loading capacity. These are widely used in construction activities for commercial, residential, and industrial purposes.

