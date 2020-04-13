Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market Set for Rapid Growth during 2020 – 2027 JSP Corporation, Kaneka Corporation, Hanwha Chemical Corporation, BASF SE

Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) foam is an innovative type of bead foam that is primarily used in the automotive and industrial packaging applications. These products have some distinctive properties such as impact resistance, excellent energy absorption, chemical and water resistance, thermal insulation, etc. EPP foams are extensively used in the industrial packaging owing to its flexibility, and the cushioning capability gives promicing security to the complex shapes. These products are of two types depending upon their densities high-density EPP grade and low-density EPP grade. The high-density EPP grade foams are used in the passenger safety parts in the automotive bumpers and several other automotive applications. Mostly, in the industrial packaging low density, EPP foams are used.

The key factors which are expected to increase polypropylene (EPP) foam market growth over the forecast period are the increasing demand for cars that are lightweight and the growing awareness of the environmental concerns. The automotive industry is developing at a faster pace owing to the rise of production capacity and increase in demand for automobiles, hence the global EPP market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. Several industries, such as consumer products, aerospace, packaging, etc. have a huge demand for the EPP foam due to its properties such as recyclability and its lightweight. The EPP foam is used in automotive parts that are crash-prone as it gives excellent strength but is also lightweight in nature, and it also has enhanced absorption properties.

The Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Expanded Polypropylene (EPP) Foam Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

