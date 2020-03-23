Expanding Scope on Glufosinate Market 2022|key players like Bayer CropScience, Lier Chemical Company Ltd., Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd., UPL Ltd

Glufosinate is a naturally occurring herbicide isolated from two species of Streptomyces fungi. It is widely used as a substitute of glyphosate & paraquat, and is used to control a wide range of weeds such as morning glories, hemp sesbania (Sesbania bispinosa), Pennsylvania smartweed (Polygonum Pensylvanicum), and others. Growing concern toward augmented usage of agrochemicals has led to a shift toward bio-based solutions, which is likely to boost growth of the glufosinate market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/AMR00012728

Major factors that are expected to drive the demand for glufosinate in the future are its broad weed spectrum and high efficacy properties. Use of glufosinate is considerably safe on crop plants when compared to other herbicides, and it can be used in combination with other herbicides, which makes it a lucrative option for both manufacturers and farmers. Glufosinate herbicides cause toxicity in animals and flora & fauna, which may hamper the growth of the market.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Bayer CropScience, Lier Chemical Company Ltd., Zhejiang Yongnong Chem. Ind. Co., Ltd., UPL Ltd., and Hebei Veyong Bio-chemical Co., Ltd.

The glufosinate market is segmented on the basis of crop type, which includes cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, and others. Among all the crop types cereals & grains segment is expected to witness highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period. The market is also segmented on the basis of formulation type such as aqueous suspension, liquid, suspension concentrate, soluble liquid concentrate, and others. Geographically, the market is segmented into four regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Presently, North America occupies a major share of the market, followed by Asia-Pacific and Europe. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness highest CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.

Get Discount for This Report @ https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/AMR00012728

What the report features:-

Global analysis of Glufosinate Market from 2014–2022 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Glufosinate Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2014–2022. Forecast and analysis of Glufosinate Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Reason to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Glufosinate Market. Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies. The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Glufosinate Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies. Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets. Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it. Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Premium market insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.