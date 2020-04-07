Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Growth to be Fuelled by 2019-2027

The global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market research Report is a valuable supply of perceptive information for business strategists.

Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: –

Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also provides the competitive landscape for the exploration & production (E&P) software market, thereby listing out all the major players according to their geographic presence, market attractiveness and recent key developments. The competitive landscape section of the report gives an overview about the market share of several key players in the market for the year 2015. The exploration & production (E&P) Software market data estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the market growth. Moreover, key takeaways section provided at the end of competitive landscape section would help the operating companies to make the best move in this market.

Schlumberger Limited, Paradigm B.V., ION Geophysical Corporation, ETL Solutions Ltd., Exprodat Consulting Ltd., Landmark Solutions, Baker Hughes Incorporated, IHS Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Computer Modelling Group Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, GE Oil & Gas, Pason Systems Corp., Ikon Science Limited, GEPlan Consulting Srl, Interactive Network Technologies, Inc., Peloton, Petroleum Experts Ltd., RockFlow Dynamics, LLC, OVS Group LLC, P2 Energy Solutions, Petrolink Services, Inc., EDrilling AS, and TDE Group GmbH are few of the key players which have been profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players has been duly provided as part of company profiling.

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market has been segmented as below:

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software, By Deployment Type

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Operation Type

On-shore

Off-shore

The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Software Type

Risk Management Mapping

Seismic Amplitude Analysis

Portfolio Aggregation

Performance Tracking

Navigation System

Resource Valuation

Reservoir Characterization Reservoir Imaging Reservoir Monitoring Subsurface Evaluation Pressure & Flow-rate Measurement

Reservoir Simulation Black Oil Simulator Compositional Simulator Thermal Compositional Simulator

Drilling Well Planning Trajectory Design Survey Database Drilling Engineering Casing Design Cement Design Hydraulics Mud Design BHA Design & Analysis Well Barrier AFE Drilling Operations Drilling Optimization Operational Efficiency – KPI Monitoring Wellsite Reporting Data Aggregation Drilling Automation Drilling Data Management Well Control Production Production Engineering Flow Assurance Engineering Production Analytics Production Operations Production Data Management Systems (PDMS) Digital Oilfield



The Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Analysis, By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France The U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa The UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market status and forecast, categorizes the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market size (value & volume), revenue (Million USD), product price by manufacturers, type, application, and region.

Report Highlights

Comprehensive pricing analysis on the basis of product, application, and regional segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market

Deep insights about regulatory and investment scenarios of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and outlook of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market

A roadmap of growth opportunities available in the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market with the identification of key factors

The exhaustive analysis of various trends of the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market to help identify market developments

Overview of the chapters analysing the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market in detail:

Chapter 1 details the information relating to Exploration & Production (E&P) Software introduction, Scope of the product, market overview, Market risks, driving forces of the market, etc

Chapter 2 analyses the top manufacturers of the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by sales, revenue etc for the Forecast period 2019 to 2024

Chapter 3 throws light on the competition landscape amongst the top manufacturers based on sales, revenue, market share etc for the period 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 4 analyses the global market by regions and their market share, sales, revenue etc for the period 2019 to 2024.

Chapters 5 to 9 analyse the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software regions with Exploration & Production (E&P) Software countries based on market share, revenue, sales etc.

Chapter 10 and 11 contain the information regarding market basis types and application, sales market share, growth rate etc for forecast period 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 12 focuses on the market forecast for 2019 to 2024 for the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by regions, type and application, sales and revenue.

Chapter 13 to 15 contain the details related to sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, research findings, and conclusion etc for the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market.