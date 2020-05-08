Explore the Future Outlook of 5G Network Equipment Market and Companies like Samsung, Qualcomm, Huawei, NEC Corporation, Nokia, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, CommScope, Ericsson AB, Airspan Networks, Hitachi, Qorvo, Equinix

The global 5G Network Equipment market is projected to grow CAGR of +58% during the forecast period.

The 5G technology enables reliable communication for critical applications, such as in medical treatment of patients, it assists in imaging, diagnostics, and treatment, thereby providing quality care; resource management; transportation; and agriculture. This technology is a main component for a connected society, requiring a number of components such as device-to-device integration, multi-antenna transmission, and flexible user spectrum to perform operations at a higher frequency and backhaul integration.

Increase in use of tablets and smartphones, growth in demand for network capacity to access connected services, and rise in demand for managing network capabilities to provide strong connectivity solutions for smart applications drive the 5G equipment market. However, surge in security concerns and increase in security by means of validation, encryption, and authentication further increases the operational expenses, thereby restraining the market growth.

The report explains a thorough overview of the current growth dynamics of the global 5G Network Equipment market with the help of enormous market data covering all key aspects and market segments. The report represents the current state of the market based on a detailed analysis of all key factors that are expected to affect that demand in the near future, it will evaluate the 5G Network Equipment market situation by 2026. And the feasibility of investment. It also provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of every aspect of the market and captures industry trends that emerge.

Companies Profiled in this report includes,

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., NEC Corporation, Nokia, ZTE Corporation, Cisco Systems, CommScope, Ericsson AB, Airspan Networks, Hitachi, Qorvo, Equinix

Table of Content:

Global 5G Network Equipment Market Research Report 2020-2027

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: 5G Network Equipment Market International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Market.

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of 5G Network Equipment Market Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis of Market.

Continue To TOC…..

