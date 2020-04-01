External Trauma Fixator Market: Industry Trends and Challenges to Drive Sector Forward
The global External Trauma Fixator market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this External Trauma Fixator market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the External Trauma Fixator market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the External Trauma Fixator market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the External Trauma Fixator market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the External Trauma Fixator market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the External Trauma Fixator market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
DePuy Synthes (U.S.)
Stryker (U.S.)
Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (U.S.)
Smith & Nephew (U.K.)
Accumed LLC (U.S.)
Arthrex Inc. (U.S.)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Cardinal Health (U.S.)
Citieffe S.R.L. (Italy)
Conmed Corporation (U.S.)
Double Medical Inc. (China)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Unilateral & Bilateral Fixators
Circular Fixators
Hybrid Fixators
Segment by Application
Hospitals & Trauma Centers
Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)
