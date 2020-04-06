Extracellular Matrix Market Analysis and Forecast to 2027 – Admedus, Coloplast Group, Merck KGaA, Smith & Nephew, MTF Biologics

Soft tissue repair segment is expected to grow the market for extracellular matrix over the forecast period by application segment.

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Extracellular Matrix Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Application, Raw Material and Geography. The Global Extracellular Matrix Market is expected to reach US$ 47.46 Mn in 2027 from US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global extracellular matrix market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

Global extracellular matrix market was segmented by application and raw material. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as vascular repair and reconstruction, dural repair, wound healing, cardiac repair, pericardial repair and soft tissue repair. Based on the raw material the extracellular matrix market is segmented into bovine, porcine and others. Among the application segment soft tissue repair market held the largest market share. And on the basis of the raw material porcine segment held the largest market share.

The market for extracellular matrix is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as significantly increasing incidences of trauma and cardiovascular diseases, increasing vascular reconstruction procedures and increasing product launches are likely to drive the growth of the extracellular matrix market. However, challenges during the usage of decellularized extracellular matrix is major challenge for the growth of the extracellular matrix market.

The major players operating in the extracellular matrix market include, Admedus, Coloplast Group, Merck KGaA, Smith & Nephew, MTF Biologics, Lattice Biologics Ltd., COOK BIOTECH, INC., Medtronic, Aziyo Biologics, Inc., and DSM Biomedical. The market has carried out various organic and inorganic growth strategies in the market which has assisted in strengthening their product offering in the market.

The report segments the global extracellular matrix market as follows:

Global Extracellular Matrix Market – By Application

Vascular Repair and Reconstruction

Dural Repair

Wound Healing

Cardiac Repair

Pericardial Repair

Soft Tissue Repair

Global Extracellular Matrix Market – By Raw Material

Bovine

Porcine

Others

Global Extracellular Matrix Market – By Geography

North America U.S Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany U.K Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa

South & Central America Brazil Argentina



