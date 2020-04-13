Extracellular Matrix Market Latest Trends, Demand and Advancement 2020 to 2027

The global extracellular matrix market accounted to US$ 24.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 47.46Mn by 2027.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is recognized as a developing market for the medical devices. The growth is driven by that countries such as China, Japan, and India which are engaged in conducting several studies. For instance, Australia is also involved in the several studies and also it has held various conferences for the tissue engineering and other application of the extracellular matrix.

Top Leading companies are:

Admedus

Coloplast Group

Merck KGaA

Smith & Nephew

MTF Biologics

Lattice Biologics Ltd.

COOK BIOTECH, INC.

Medtronic

Aziyo Biologics, Inc.

DSM Biomedical

Organic and inorganic growth strategies were observed in global extracellular matrix industry. The organic strategies which were conducted more compared to the inorganic strategies for the extracellular matrix. For instance, in March, 2019, MTF Biologics launched CartiMax Viable Cartilage, for easily filling the lesions in the knee, foot and ankle. The launch demonstrates stable viability post-cryopreservation and provides the clinical benefits of, viable cartilage matrix with live cells. Thus, the organic strategy has enabled the company to grow its business in the market.

The global extracellular matrix market by raw material segments was led by porcine segment. In 2018, the porcine segment held a largest market share of 41.09% of the extracellular matrix market, by raw material. However, the bovine segment is expected to be the fastest growing segments of the market in 2027 owing to more beneficial properties to treat various conditions which is expected to become the major factor for the growth of the extracellular matrix market.

The studies for the molecular cell biology of extracellular matrix (ECM) are being conducted across the world. The cell adhesion molecules (CAMs), other properties and advantages of the extracellular matrix are turning out to be beneficial area of discovery with several interesting factors for disease and disorders in animals and humans. These advantages are also include treating of some cancers such as breast cancer, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer and colon cancer.

