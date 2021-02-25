Extremity Reconstruction Market Segmentation, Development Trends, Current Growth, Components, Competitive Analysis and Geographical Outlook till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Extremity reconstruction surgeries are recommended to treat defects or deformities caused due to trauma, cancer, and other conditions. These surgeries play a major role in improving mobility and aesthetics of defected organs. Extremity surgeries can be classified into upper and lower extremity surgeries. Upper extremity reconstruction deals with surgeries of hand tissues while lower extremity deals with leg tissues.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Increasing number of accidents and trauma cases are likely to drive the growth of the global extremity reconstruction market. Moreover, increasing emphasis on aesthetic views are also projected to boost the extremity reconstruction market growth by 2027. However, high cost and lack of expertise in emerging nations is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market.

In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

– Johnson & Johnson Inc.

– Stryker

– Zimmer Biomet

– Smith & Nephew Plc.

– Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

– Wright Medical Group

– Conmed Corporation

– Skeletal Dynamics LLC

– Acumed Inc.

The global Extremity Reconstruction Market is segmented on the basis by product and biomaterial. Based on product the market is segmented into upper extremity reconstruction and lower extremity construction. Upper extremity construction is further segmented as shoulder, elbow, and hand & wrist. Lower extremity reconstruction is further segmented into foot devices and ankle devices. On the basis on biomaterial, the market is segmented into metallic biomaterial, ceramic biomaterial, polymeric biomaterial, and natural biomaterial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Extremity Reconstruction Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Extremity Reconstruction Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Extremity Reconstruction Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Extremity Reconstruction Market in these regions.

